Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Heat Up Instagram With a Goofy Kiss

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes teased fans with an ‘almost’ kiss at the MTV VMAs, but the couple went Insta official with a passionate —and hilarious— make-out session Mendes shared in a video for his over 51 million fans. “So we saw like on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and that it looks weird, that we kiss like fish,” he says. “You really hurt our feelings,” Cabello jokes. “We just want to show you how we really kiss,” Mendes adds.

Then the “Señorita” singers start making out and licking each other, making Cabello smile and struggle to contain her laughter. Singers Charlie Puth and Nial Horan reacted to their post with laughing emojis.

The video garnered over 6 million likes in a few hours and had fans going wild with excitement. Their followers have been rooting for a real romance since they saw sparks fly in the romantic music video of “Señorita”. Their friendship started back in 2015 when they released their first duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” This kiss almost broke the Internet, with the video going viral, reminding us of the “Señorita“ verse… “But friends don’t know the way you taste, la la la!“