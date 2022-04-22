In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actor talks about the importance of second chances and what it was like to work in the new animated film The Bad Guys.

Anthony Ramos is coming to the big screen in a whole new skin—piranha skin, that is.

The actor of Puerto Rican descent is breaking away from his traditional roles to play Mr. Piranha in DreamWorks' new animated film The Bad Guys, featuring Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, GLOW's Marc Maron, Awkwafina and Craig Robinson.

The new action comedy is based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, and is about a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the star detailed what went into making the movie, his favorite part thing about his new character and the importance of not judging a book by its cover.

Anthony Ramos Credit: Alex Berliner/Universal Pictures

So, what are they attempting to do in the movie? Become model citizens as part of a deal to save them all from prison time.

"He's a bad guy, but he's [also] not," Ramos affirms about his latest role. "It was fun getting to explore this character and getting to play with the voice."

Mr. Piranha is the "muscle" of the gang and is a loyal, passionate and quick-tempered character.

"We added a song in the movie later on that wasn't even in the script when I signed on to the movie," Ramos recalls, referring to the song "Good Tonight" with Daniel Pemberton.

"Then our director and producer had an idea, and they were like 'let's sing a song for this big scene in the film,' and I was like 'alright, cool, let's do it,'" the In the Heights actor explained. "Just getting to get into explore, build this character from the ground up, it was fun. It was a lot of fun."

But, this wasn't the A Star is Born actor's first time diving into the wonderful world of animation. He previously appeared as King Trollex in Trolls World Tour.

Despite his career in live action flicks and on Broadway, he says playing an animated character is "so cool." For him, finding Mr. Piranha's voice was one of the most memorable moments of making this film.

"I think my favorite part was finding his voice, finding out who he is, and his personality. But, I also loved watching the sketches, watching them build the character. Every time we went, they showed us more and more and more," he asserts.

Gang Credit: Photo credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC

However, the film's central theme of second chances is what truly resonated with the vocalist, who believes this is one of the most important messages' people today need to be reminded of.

"I think sometimes we can judge people. I keep saying, 'don't judge a book by its cover,'" he expresses. "We have to give each other a chance because I think everybody deserves that. I feel like this movie is such a such an amazing representation of that. We see these characters who, to everyone, seem bad, but inside they really are good. They just need a chance to explore that and find that in them because they're born with that."