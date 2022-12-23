The show, which airs on January 19, will introduce us to a new generation of teens making their way through the world in the '90s.

Fans Get a Glimpse of What Fez Has Been Up To in New Netflix Trailer of That '90s Show

Get ready to return to Wisconsin and the Forman's basement as Netflix announces That '90s Show.

The That '70s Show spinoff features Kitty and Red Forman (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) as they welcome a new generation of teens into their home with the visit of their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda) to Wisconsin.

The show is set in 1995 and showcases a new cast of teenagers, but don't worry, the old cast is coming back too, with the trailer giving us a peek at Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon and more return.

"I'm going to get Fritos, Tostitos, Doritos, all the -itos," Kitty tells Red in the official trailer, who replies, "Don't feed them, Kitty. That's how it started the first time."

That 90s Show That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in episode 102 of That ‘90s Show. | Credit: Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

The group is also shown in the basement with the usual keg parties, pot and one-liners that made the original show special and much beloved.

"Leia, do you wanna hear about the Donkey Kong conspiracy," Nikki asks. "He's a gorilla!"

That 90s Show That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 103 of That ‘90s Show. | Credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

"My guy's got a bunch of salons. You may have seen his commercials," Fez's child remarks.