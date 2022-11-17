Say ¡Gracias! This Thanksgiving With These 7 Gifts to Treat Your Hosts
If you've been invited to Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving at someone's house this year, showing up with a wonderful gift is always appreciated. We've selected seven brands that have your back for the best gift giving!
EkuBOX Gifts
Give your hostess with the mostess a gift they can EAT, KEEP and USE this Thanksgiving.
Each box is beautifully arranged with a selection of luxury items that have been hand-selected by their Chief Gift Guru.
EkuBOX, Gift Boxes, www.ekubox.com, starting at $79
Vita Mia Housewarming Set
Nothing says warm and merry like Vita Mia candles and wax melts.
The lifestyle brand is the perfect gift for calming, unwinding and taking a break this holiday season.
Vita Mia, Housewarming Set, www.vitamia-ca.com, $60
Whispering Angel Rosé
The #1 best-selling rosé on the market, Whispering Angel, is an all-time favorite gift.
Bring it chilled or wrapped in a beautiful bow, this will make any host sparkle.
Chateau d'Esclans, Whispering Angel Rosé, www.esclans.com, starting at $17.99
Cape Cod Selects Gift Boxes
Nothing says Thanksgiving more than cranberries and Cape Cod Select knows it.
Their gift boxes are filled with delicious products everyone will love without additives, preservatives and no added sugar.
Cape Cod Select, Gift Boxes, www.shop.capecodselect.com, starting at $79.99
Holiday Elephant Caddy Gift Set
Delight tea lovers with this Holiday Elephant Caddy Gift Set with three winter holiday themed teabag caddies.
Each tin has 40 Biodegradable Teabags: Winter Wreath (Christmas Blend), Winter Warmer (English Breakfast) and Winter Snow Globe (Earl Grey).
Mark T. Wendell Tea Co., Holiday Elephant Caddy Gift Set, www.marktwendell.com, $65.00
Contraluz Mezcal
Give your family the gift of Maluma baby with Contraluz mezcal.
Contraluz is the 100% Artisanal Mezcal made from Espadin Agave that goes through a system of maturation and small-batch filtration process new to the world of Mezcal.
Contraluz Mezcal, www.mezcalcontraluz.com, $69.99
The Worthington Collection
Designed to remove odors permanently from any room, give the gift of a fresher home this Thanksgiving.
The Black-woman owned brand features hand-poured vegan candles that are the perfect addition to any home or office.
The Worthington Collection, Scented Candles, www. theworthingtoncollection.com, $60