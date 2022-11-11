Spruce Up Your House this Thanksgiving With these 7 Must-Have Hosting Brands
It's almost that time of year when we gather around the table and express our gratitude for our family, friends and blessings. Be the hostess with the mostess this Thanksgiving with these 7 brands that will surely have you feeling grateful.
FreshCut Paper
Shake things up this year with a joyful bouquet or wreath from FreshCut Paper. Their colorful and whimsical pop-up designs are sure to delight everyone while giving you a fast and easy decor solution.
FreshCut Paper, Holiday Bouquets and Wreaths, www.freshcutpaper.com, starting at $12
Broken Top Candles
There's nothing more inviting than candlelight around the house and holiday scents. Broken Top candles are gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and vegan.
Broken Top Brands, Soy candles, www.brokentopcandleco.com, starting at $15
Well Told Drinkware
If you want to "wow" your guests this Thanksgiving, set up your table or bar with a gift from Well Told.
Choose from a variety of personalized drinkware, accessories and gifts that are truly unique.
Well Told, Drinkware, www.welltolddesign.com, starting at $17.95
Fifth and Cherry Cutting Boards
Make memories that last with the help of superior craftsmanship and durability from Fifth and Cherry cutting boards.
Each board is uniquely made to last for generations and serves as the perfect vessel for cheese boards, slicing the turkey or even helping you prepare your favorite dishes.
Fifth and Cherry, Cutting Board, www. fifthandcherry.com, starting at $299
Grateful Heart Mug by DEMDACO
Show your guests how grateful you are to have them in your life with this Grateful Heart mug from DEMDACO.
The thoughtful gift can be used as a place setting on the table or even as a token of appreciation given out individually.
DEMDACO, Grateful Heart Mug, www.demdaco.com, $22
Bone and Brass Cake Stand
Showcase your cakes and pies with pride this Thanksgiving with Bone and Brass' Cake Stand.
The lovely cake stand made from reclaimed wood is the perfect accent piece with a modern pop of color that makes it stand out on any counter or table.
Bone and Brass, White Mod Block Cake Stand,www.bonebrass.com, $190
Cribsi Botero: Cheese Tool Set
It wouldn't be a party without the cheese board, that's why Cribsi's Cheese Tool Set is the perfect companion to your swanky spread.
The set brings four knives you can use for all your cheesy delights.
Cribsi, Cheese Tool Set, www.cribsi.com, $29.95