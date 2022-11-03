The perfect combination of bubbles, citrus and tart flavors is here to help you tap into gratitude this November.

Get Buzzed This Friendsgiving With This Cranberry T&G Recipe from Betty Buzz

November has officially started, kicking off the holiday season with one of the most beloved traditions ever, Thanksgiving.

As you prepare the yams, turkey and green beans, you can't forget the libations to keep your guests happy throughout the evening.

This Cranberry T&G recipe is a gift from our friends at Betty Buzz that will keep you refreshed and grateful.

¡Disfruta!

Betty Buzz Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Gin (optional)

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Tonic Water

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Lime Juice & Lime Wheels

Fresh Cranberries

Directions: