Get Buzzed This Friendsgiving With This Cranberry T&G Recipe from Betty Buzz
The perfect combination of bubbles, citrus and tart flavors is here to help you tap into gratitude this November.
Anuncio
November has officially started, kicking off the holiday season with one of the most beloved traditions ever, Thanksgiving.
As you prepare the yams, turkey and green beans, you can't forget the libations to keep your guests happy throughout the evening.
This Cranberry T&G recipe is a gift from our friends at Betty Buzz that will keep you refreshed and grateful.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Gin (optional)
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Tonic Water
- 2 oz Cranberry Juice
- Lime Juice & Lime Wheels
- Fresh Cranberries
Directions:
- Over ice, combine the gin (if desired), cranberry juice and lime juice in a glass.
- Top with Betty Buzz Tonic Water and garnish with a lime wheel and tooth-picked cranberries.