Historic Latino Sites in Texas and Puerto Rico Are in Danger of Demolition

Latino historic sites in Texas and Puerto Rico are among the 11 most endangered places facing demolition in the United States, according to a new report from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Ponce, Puerto Rico's historic district, and the Alazan-Apache Courts in San Antonio, Texas could be demolished in the next couple of years, eliminating landmarks of Latino history in the U.S. if they are not preserved.

The Alazan-Apache Courts, the oldest and largest extant public housing complex in San Antonio, "represent a part of Mexican American history," the nonprofit organization said in a press release. The San Antonio Housing Authority is planning to demolish the complex — also known as Los Courts — as early as 2022 to clear the site for a new mixed-income housing development.

Los Courts provided affordable housing to many Mexican American families during the early 1940s and currently provides housing to about 1,700 low-income residents in San Antonio. "There is a great urgency to ensure that we preserve and revere the places that tell the full, true history of the United States," Katherine Malone-France, the Trust's chief preservation officer, said in a statement. "Preservation is a way of reaffirming our commitment to each other because it is a tangible way in which we demonstrate respect for one another's contributions to our shared heritage."

Image zoom Ponce, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

As for Ponce, the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria has left the historical district vulnerable to earthquakes and tremors. It's one of Puerto Rico's largest designated historic zones, home to El Parque de Bombas, Puerto Rico's first fire station; the Wiechers-Villaronga Residence, which is also the island's Museum of Architecture; and the childhood home of Puerto Rican opera star Antonio Paoli.

There are plans to revitalize and rebuild the town, "but they will need significant funding and support," said the Trust. Other sites facing demolition are the National Negro Opera Company House in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the Harada House in Riverside, California.