This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you the perfect #HotChicaSummer recipe using CaliFino Tequila that is sure to keep you cool on hot summer days.

Summers are made for margs! There's nothing more refreshing and delightful than enjoying some authentic Mexican cuisine accompanied by a delicious margarita.

Cocina Del Rancho, in Rancho Santa Fe, California, has crafted this thirst-quenching margarita recipe that includes guava, CaliFino Reposado tequila and spices.

Make this on a hot summer day or when you're entertaining friends—we know it's going to be a hit!

Margarita Credit: Courtesy of Califino Tequila

Ingredients:

2 oz CaliFino Reposado

1.5 oz Grand Marnier

2 oz Margarita Mix

0.5 oz Guava Syrup

Sweet chili powder rim

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Preparation:

Add all ingredients into the shaker. Shake well! Rim glass with chili powder. Pour over ice and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Sip and enjoy!