Stay Refreshed This Summer With Cocina Del Rancho's Posada Margarita
This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you the perfect #HotChicaSummer recipe using CaliFino Tequila that is sure to keep you cool on hot summer days.
Summers are made for margs! There's nothing more refreshing and delightful than enjoying some authentic Mexican cuisine accompanied by a delicious margarita.
Cocina Del Rancho, in Rancho Santa Fe, California, has crafted this thirst-quenching margarita recipe that includes guava, CaliFino Reposado tequila and spices.
Make this on a hot summer day or when you're entertaining friends—we know it's going to be a hit!
Credit: Courtesy of Califino Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz CaliFino Reposado
- 1.5 oz Grand Marnier
- 2 oz Margarita Mix
- 0.5 oz Guava Syrup
- Sweet chili powder rim
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Preparation:
- Add all ingredients into the shaker. Shake well!
- Rim glass with chili powder.
- Pour over ice and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Sip and enjoy!
