Celebrate Summer Nights and Good Amiguis with these 14 Tequila Cocktail Recipes
High angle close-up of Homemade Red Strawberry Margarita on fabric table
Credit: Getty Images / Brent Hofacker / 500px
Summer is already halfway done, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't keep celebrating like it just kicked off. From the sweet to the savory these 14 cocktails will be a smash hit at your BBQ or pool party.
The Salty Dog
Credit: Kat Wilson / Pink House Alchemy
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Pink House Alchemy Herbalicious Syrup
- 3 oz fresh grapefruit juice
- Topo Chico
- Fresh crack of salt
- *option to add 2 oz vodka, gin or tequila for a cocktail
Preparation:
- Combine syrup and grapefruit juice in a glass with ice. (Use 2 oz syrup for a sweeter, more soda-like drink).
- Top with Topo Chico and a big crack of salt.
- Garnish with a grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig.
The Summer Friday
Credit: Código 1530
Ingredients:
- 4 oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila
- 1.5 oz Agave
- 2 oz Lemon Juice
- 2 oz Orange Liqueur
- 6 Hulled Strawberries
- 5 Basil Leafs
Preparation:
- Fill blender with all ingredients, full 75% full with ice.
- Blend and serve.
Zona del Este
Credit: IZO Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz IZO Cristalino
- .75 oz lemon
- .75 oz honey syrup
- Muddled cucumber and mint
Preparation:
- Add ingredients to shaker tin, muddle, add ice, shake, and fine strain into a coupe.
- Garnish with cucumber.
South Margarita
Credit: Bar Pierre at Pierre Mundo Imperial
By Bar Pierre at Pierre Mundo Imperial
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz. of Tequila Reposado
- 1/2 oz. of Tequila Liqueur
- 1 1/2 oz. Mixture of Lemon and Lime Juice
- 1 1/2 oz. simple syrup
- Splash of Whiskey
- Twists of orange peel, and lime and lemon peelings
- To garnish: grasshopper salt, and 2 margarita flowers
Preparation:
- Start by decorating your martini glass with a rim of grasshopper salt.
- Mix the tequila reposado, tequila liqueur, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup and twists from orange, lemon and lime in a chilled shaker.
- Shake the mix prominently, pour the whiskey into your glass, and then pour the contents of the shaker using the strainer.
- Garnish with two margarita flowers, and enjoy!
Baja Margarita
Credit: Bar Pierre at Pierre Mundo Imperial
By Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz. Damiana liqueur
- 1/4 oz. orange juice
- 1/4 oz. lime juice
- 1/4 oz. agave syrup
Preparation:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake lightly.
- Serve in an Old Fashioned glass lined with a salt rim.
- Garnish with seasonal herbs.
'Hot Mess? No, Call Me the Spicy Disaster'
Credit: Chido
Ingredients:
- Spicy Watermelon Chido
- 4 oz Watermelon Juice
- 1 oz Tequila
- 1 oz Triple Sec
- 1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 2 Fresh Jalapeno Slices
- Ice Cubes
Tools:
- Blender
- Cocktail Shaker
- Cocktail Strainer
- Citrus Juicer
- Muddler Glasses
Preparations:
- First, we'll have to make our watermelon juice. Take around 1 cup of watermelon chunks and puree them in a blender. Next, strain the juice with a strainer to remove and pulp and seeds.
- Now, we're going to prep our glasses with a Sea Salt Chili Rim to add an extra little kick to this spicy concoction. Take some salt and a little chili on a small plate and mix it together. Slice a lime and rim the glass until fully coated with lime juice. Then dip the rim into the salt-chili mixture to form a solid rim and set aside for later. The rim on this drink is honestly the best part, DON'T skip this.
- Coming up next, slice up some fresh jalapenos and muddle them in a cocktail shaker to get the juices going. This is where our spice comes out to play, we've always liked to live life with a little spice.
- Now let's get shaking. Grab your cocktail shaker, a few ice cubes and add 4 oz watermelon juice, 1 oz tequila, 1 oz triple sec, and 1/2 oz lime juice and shake it in the air like you just don't care.
- Once you're done shaking add some ice cubes to the glass, and pour in your spicy margarita. If you thought we we're going to finish here, you better think again. Leave some room at the top of the glass for your CHIDO topper.
- Lastly, top off the 'Hot Mess? No Call Me the Spicy Disaster' with Spicy Watermelon CHIDO. No, we're not stopping here either. Dress her up with some Jalapeno slices and a lime wedge to really seal the deal. Now, that's a 10/10, I'd take her out.
Crackheads' Pomegranate CaliFino
Credit: CaliFino
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz CaliFino Reposado
- 0.5 oz Cointreau
- 0.5 oz pomegranate grenadine
- .75 oz lime juice
Preparation:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake well, and pour over ice and garnish with a lime wedge and fresh pomegranate seeds.
- Sip and enjoy!
Mexican Martini
Credit: Volcán De Mi Tierra Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz Volcán de mi Tierra Tequila Añejo Cristalino
- 1.5 oz orange liqueur
- 1.5 oz lime juice
- 1.5 oz olive brine from the olive jar
Preparation:
- Shake the ingredients in a shaker full of ice, strain into a martini glass and spritz with the orange zest.
- Garnish with olives and an optional lime wedge.
PATRÓN & Tonic
Credit: PATRÓN
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Patrón Silver
- 3 oz Premium tonic water
- Lime wedge for garnish
Preparation:
- Combine ingredients in an ice-filled highball glass and stir.
- Garnish with lime wedge.
Sweet Heat Margarita
Credit: Tanteo Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz. Agave Nectar
- 4-5 Muddled Raspberries
Preparation:
- Muddle raspberries and combine other ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Shake well and double strain into an ice-filled Rocks Glass.
- Garnish with a raspberry skewer.
La Reina
Credit: Los Arangos
Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 oz. Los Arango Blanco Tequila
- 4 Dashes Pink Peppercorn Tincture
- 1⁄4 oz. Sweet Vermouth
- 2 Drops Rose Water
- 3⁄4 oz. Dry Rosé
Preparation:
- Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well.
- Rim a Nick n Nora glass with cracked pink/black peppercorn salt.
- Hawthorne and fine strain the cocktail into your prepped glass.
- Garnish with a grapefruit twist and salt cracked pink and peppercorn rim.
Blood Orange Margarita
Credit: Corralejo Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Corralejo Tequila Reposado
- 2 oz. Blood Orange Juice, Fresh Squeezed
- 1⁄2 oz. Lime Juice
- 1⁄2 oz. Agave Nectar
Preparation:
- Combine ingredients into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a rock's glass.
- Garnish with a blood orange wheel. Salt rim.
Paloma Pitcher
Credit: Hornitos
Serves 16
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle (750 ml) Hornitos® Plata
- 32 oz Fresh Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
- 16 oz simple syrup
- 32 oz club soda
Preparation:
- Build in order over ice in a large pitcher. Stir. Pour into tall glasses and top with soda.
- Half salt rim optional. Garnish your Hornitos® Paloma party cocktail with a swath of grapefruit peel.
JR Maximalist Margarita
Credit: Grand Marnier
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Espolón Blanco Tequila
- 0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
- 0.5 oz Passion Fruit Puree (Boiron)
- 0.5 oz Lime
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup Black Salt
Preparation:
- Shake all ingredients with ice.
- Strain and serve in a coupe glass with half rim of black salt.
- Garnish with half a passion fruit.