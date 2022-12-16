Creator Luz Valdez shares an inside look at the artistry and craftsmanship that went into making this jaw-dropping piece.

As Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta exceeded our expectations as a source of representation for Latino and Indigenous communities.

Offscreen, he's still making an impact and representing his cultura in everything he does, including with his fashion choices.

A few months ago, the Mexican actor graced the front row of the Boss Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week in what's quickly becoming his signature red carpet style—classic menswear mixed with an ode to Indigenous culture.

Tenoch Huerta Tenoch Huerta at the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week. | Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Over on TikTok, creator Luz Valdez has now added a new layer of meaning by taking us right to the source of the beautiful garment.

"Many saw the beautiful raven feather cape that Tenoch Huerta wore at Milan fashion week, [but] very few people know who the artisan who created it is, so I want to introduce her to you," she says while wearing a similar piece.

She then shows us Feliciana Bautista, the creator of the shawl who warmed our hearts with the passion she holds for her creations.

"I feel very happy, very proud. I am now 65 years old and I am still working on my loom, I have never stopped," she shared.

Bautista, along with many other talented creators in Ahuirán, Michoacán, honor their ancestral traditions with their exquisite craftsmanship and ensure no bird is harmed by only using feathers collected during molting season.

Before the shawl made it to Milan, fashion designer Diana Buendía added her own high-fashion touch, reshaping the shawl into a sculptural cape, and shared a few insights on her Instagram into the history of feathered garments.