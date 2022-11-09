The Mexican-born actors discuss what their hopes are for their characters and the film out on November 11, 2022.

Introducing a new character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a daunting task, but Mexcian actors Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena will show the world just how up to the task they were when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

Huerta and Cadena brought heart, soul and power to their performances of Namor and Namora as well as Latino's special and signature brand of heat.

On what it was like bringing the famed Marvel comics character Namor to life, Huerta tells People Chica that it was "a big responsibility and a big honor."

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in "BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER" Credit: Marvel / Disney

He explains, "They took this old Namor and then they made something different with him [and] with [a] different background. But in essence[...]this is the same character essence."

Huerta notes that there were "multiple levels" to the excitement and responsibility he felt undertaking this role as he was aware fans had been "expecting" this character on-screen "for so long."

"Of course, it's a challenge and a responsibility. But then how [much] this means for many people, especially people from Latin America. The people [are] getting crazy with the character and to know the roots of this character, which is [an] indigenous past, you know, Meso-American and as well [as] African—I mean, with Black Panther," he details.

But to Huerta, the most important aspect is that folks see themselves represented on-screen.

Mabel Cadena as Namora in "BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER" Credit: Marvel / Disney

"I think this movie is really meaningful, and if this helps the people to embrace their roots—indigenous and African—and recognize themself in the mirror and say and they are able to say, 'Okay, this is who I am and I'm proud of [it].' For me, it's mission accomplished," the Narcos: Mexico actor asserts.

Cadena shares a similar sentiment to Huerta's, stating that she is happy that fans get to see the "Latin American community in a movie like this."

"You know, I'm feeling very happy because when I watched the movie for the first time, to me [it] was like, 'Oh, my God, that's my face.' And this face represent[s] different faces in Mexico, and that's new and that's huge," the Dive actress adds.