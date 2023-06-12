Former girlfriend and activist Maria Elena Ríos has accused the actor of "emotional abuse" and sexual assault.

Tenoch Huerta has been under a bit of water in recent days as musician and activist Maria Elena Ríos has accused him of sexual assault.

To refute the claims, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor took to Instagram on June 11 to share a statement, calling the claims "false and completely unsubstantiated."

Huerta states, "A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire — and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer."

He continues, "About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

The Narcos: Mexico actor notes that because of the allegations, he has had to bring on legal counsel to help "refute these irresponsible and false accusations."

"As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage," the statement reads.

Huerta notes that while he is not "perfect," the allegations made by Ríos "are simply untrue."

"Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive," the statement reads.

It concludes, "I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.

Ríos, who has firmly maintained her claim, shared via Twitter on June 11 how it has been "difficult" to speak out on someone who "is loved around the world."

"It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a movie character like @TenochHuerta," her tweet reads.

It continues, "On the surface charming, the great characteristic of a narcissist + a good portion of victimization."

Ríos acknowledges in another tweet why she didn't speak up.

She tweets, "'And why didn't you denounce?' Say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and even then they don't believe you and justice doesn't arrive."