As time progresses, how people consume and interact with the world around them changes. The news is no different.

In a world where people are consistently bombarded with information coming from every direction, it is more important than ever to find sources that report the most pressing topics with honesty, sincerity and just a little bit of humor.

That's where Telemundo's Latinx-focused news show Radar 2022 comes in. The show is hosted by Mexican American actress and broadcast journalist Gabriela Fresquez and executive produced by Nicaraguan audiovisual entrepreneur and documentarian Grace Gonzalez.

What makes Radar 2022 so special? It seeks to give United States-based "200 percenters"—a term coined for people who feel 100% American and 100% Latino—a news show that is reflective and inclusive of them.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Fresquez and Gonzalez chat about where Radar's true strength lies, what it feels like to be backed by juggernaut media company Telemundo and how they hope to continue pushing the envelope in terms of the inclusive stories they cover.

Telemundo Radar 2022 Credit: Telemundo / Radar 2022

What does it mean to you to as Latinas to have a platform like this on Telemundo and be able to represent areas of the Latino culture that typically don't have a voice or get highlighted often?

Grace Gonzalez: So that's exactly why Radar was created, right? It was created to really try to find a space to shine a light on the community as a whole. Historically speaking, when you're looking at Hispanic media, sometimes it's a bit too focused on certain parts of the community. The idea here was to really try to represent as much as we could, and I think every day it's a challenge, right? We're trying to find different ways to represent the community and make it even broader to really bring in all the voices that are possible. And the idea behind the show was always that—our logline was to have everyone on the "radar" for a reason.

As the show has progressed from [the] initial concept that we had, you know, a year and a half ago to where we are now, I think that we've definitely seen that it is possible to have a wide array of people on the show and to really have those voices present. It makes me, and I believe the whole team, very proud to be able to open up that space. You'll see maybe when we're talking to certain parts of the community that are more invisible, per se, we get such great response. And it's because people need to see themselves represented, and I think Radar is trying to do that.

Gabriela Fresquez: As a storyteller and as someone who's done a lot of different kinds of storytelling, this is an opportunity where you can share something about your identity, your culture, your experience in a way that truly feels authentic and Radar is definitely that—[it] is an incredible opportunity. It's a gift.

I went to school for journalism. I worked as an actress for many years and through working in the film and television industry, I quickly learned that opportunities to authentically represent who you are from a cultural [and] ethnic perspective were few and far between. And because it is the type of industry that does like to pigeonhole people, does like to stereotype people, it can be extremely oppressive in a sense, just in the sense of not ever feeling like you can just be yourself like you could just be authentically who you are.

And with Radar, we're able to bring in so many different voices throughout our community and showcase that diversity and showcase our own unique, authentic voices. I mean, I'm the host of the show, but for me, it is an opportunity to selfishly explore my own roots and connect with people who share those experiences in a way that I've never been able to do before.

Grace Gonzalez: And just to add on to what Gabby was saying, I think one of the most interesting parts has been to actually see the voices on camera [and] to actually see these people represented and just the way people react to seeing themselves represented. I think [this] is one of the most interesting parts of it. It's really gratifying.

How do you think that Latinos are shaping the future of the communications industry as time progresses?

GG: There's been an obvious change in a very short period of time. Obviously it's been coming, but I think in the last year or two you start seeing a lot more narrative around it. You're starting to see more people in the writing rooms and are starting to see more shows that are based about [on the] Latino experience. It was a long time coming because there's so many of us—these stories should be told. I think it's incredible that people just figured out that we've been here the whole time, you know? So I think that's one of the most interesting things to actually see.

We're not there yet, but there's definitely a slight change, more moving towards representation and moving towards the presence of the Latino voice, be it in entertainment or be it in these spaces that we're talking about right now. There's still a long way to go, and I think it's people like [People Chica], like [Radar], like other media or movies or entertainment that are trying to move this forward that are going to make that change. And I think the more representation we have, the more we'll see.

GF: Where I'm seeing a lot of the changes is in the digital space. For me, before I started working on Radar, where I was seeing a lot of change in communication happening—in the way we're talking about our culture and our ancestry—was on social media. There's a number of influencers that I personally follow, and many of which we've had as guests on the show, that are really at the forefront of this movement of reclaiming their identity, reclaiming indigenous traditions and ancestral traditions that have been erased through colonization. Just the acknowledgment of that, and [to] see how people respond to that, is really incredible.

It's a really beautiful thing because there are so many aspects of my culture, that I just was completely [unaware of], that I just was not educated on or things that were considered. I never want to say toxic or taboo, but things that we didn't talk about [like how] anything outside the religion of Catholicism was considered taboo. Anything that was just a little more new age. Spirituality always comes to mind because a lot of practices and ancestral spirituality have been erased. So that's where I'm seeing a lot of the change in terms of how we connect and communicate happen. I'm just proud to be able to be one voice in that digital space to be confronting these topics and just really acknowledging how colonization and our past has shaped who and where we are today.

What do you believe is Radar's biggest success in terms of how it presents its stories to its viewers?

GG: It comes back to that representation, I think that's one of the biggest successes of Radar, without a doubt. I think the space that we've given to the LGBTQ community within the show, coming from a Hispanic network, is very, very big. And I mentioned that as one particular example. For me, that's a big success: the fact that we're allowed to talk about these things without anybody stopping us. We have pretty much carte blanche to talk about the things that we [and] our audience considers as important. So I think that's one of the big successes [of the show], the fact that coming from a Hispanic network, they're letting us talk about the things that we have never spoken about before.

GF: Inclusion is definitely a major part of who we are as a show. It's embedded into the DNA of the show. We've been able to bring on a number of contributors representing numerous countries throughout Latin America. And that's been a really exciting thing because I [as host] can't speak for a community. Nobody can, nobody can speak for our community. So being able to bring other voices in that are [such] powerful storytellers, that each have their own kind of strength, whether they're comedians or filmmakers, [adds] a really unique aspect [to] the show. And it's just been great to just be able to kind of pick and choose and really create this incredibly diverse group of storytellers and put them all together.

What does it feel like to have that kind of support from a news organization as big as Telemundo?

GG: Oh, it's amazing. Our leadership has been very supportive in that sense as far as our editorial is concerned. I mean, we do pitch our stories, it's not like we can just say whatever we want. But we do pitch our content, and it's very rare that something is [turned down]. I can't even think of one story that they've said no to, particularly. So I think that that's really interesting in the fact that we have that kind of support.

I think one of the most important things here is that they also understand that there is a different audience. This is something that obviously is geared towards the 18-to-35 English-speaking market. But I'm not saying that it's only 18-to-35, anybody can watch it. And the fact is that our leadership is conscious of the fact that there is a different demographic that's watching this, that are talking about these things. These are topics that people are talking about, and they're OK with that, and it's time to talk about them. So I think having that support from them is just incredible.

GF: And we kind of came up with this sort of cheeky little tagline, which is "not your abuela's new show," to really just highlight that generational difference, that generational divide and this new audience. But also the purpose of putting it in those terms is to highlight the fact that a lot of these serious topics that we address are made a lot more palatable by having a bit of a reverence, by injecting a little humor into everything we do.

I think that's really an important part of being able to confront these things because the last few years have been rough, to say the least, for a lot of people and people are inundated, myself included, with an overabundance of bad news, really catastrophic events of a lot of pain, a lot of loss. And so to be able to have a space where we can still confront serious topics but do so in a way that's sometimes a little more sarcastic, a little more irreverent, has really given us the ability to just sort of tackle anything.

I feel like there is no topic that Radar can't handle, where we can't sort of inject at least a bit of humor. And with that, even a bit of compassion, a bit of kind of like, "Hey, we're having a conversation here, and we're experiencing what's happening altogether." I think that we can always choose to be creative and original in the way that we talk about certain things, just to make it the Radar way, as opposed to just the harsh, constant, steady stream of news that we're all inundated [with] every day.

Telemundo is known as a predominantly Spanish-focused company. What have been some challenges that you have faced due to the fact that your demographic is English-speaking?

GF: I definitely have encountered many times [when] I'll tell someone about the show or ask them if they've heard of the show, and the knee-jerk response is, "Oh, I don't speak Spanish, so I wouldn't know that show." And so I always have to kind of interject and be like, "Actually, it's this new thing. We have a bilingual, bicultural audience. They speak both languages." Ours happens to be in English, and it always catches people off guard, which is kind of cool in a way. But yeah, I think making it clear, clarifying the fact that we're an English language show itself has been a challenge.

GG: Oh, absolutely. And on the other hand, it's really hard to cross-promote across such a Spanish heavy platform versus what we're doing in English. We can subtitle it all you want, but in the end, the type of content that we're doing is completely different [to] some of the things that we've been used to seeing across Telemundo's line throughout the years.

Another big one is maybe how we refer to ourselves in English as Latina, Latino, Latine, Latinx, etc. We try to be all-inclusive, and that's part of the reason we've decided to go with Latinx just because we have opened up the space to so many different communities. And for us, even though we do use Latina/Latino, we use Latinx a lot because obviously we're trying to be inclusive to the LGBTQ community as well. And now Latine, which I don't know if people are going to react better or worse to that, I'm not a 100% sure. But I think that might be one of the biggest challenges, to be completely honest with you, like how do we even refer to ourselves?

People think that we're pigeonholing ourselves, but at the same time, what we are trying to put across is being more inclusive. And so it's this constant conversation, which I know is a conversation that's happening kind of across the board in media in general. I mean, you look at other media outlets that are having kind of the same issue, right? But it comes down to, "Do I remain inclusive? Do I make you feel comfortable if I make you feel uncomfortable? What's going on here? Where is the conversation going?"

People have such a visceral reaction to the use of the word Latinx or anything that's outside of Latino or Latina. What was it like working on your piece covering the term Latinx?

GF: It was a Band-Aid that we needed to rip off quickly because, it's just like Grace mentioned, it's just this ongoing, never ending conversation. And it was just something we needed to address—the elephant in the room. We needed to address and call [it] out and give people an opportunity to confront it, to disagree, to get a little uncomfortable.

When I first heard the term Latinx, I didn't like it. It's clunky, it's weird. It was out of the box. But when I educated myself further and recognized kind of what it represented and the inclusion that it brought, I became a believer and I use it and I feel authentic when I use it. I think that's the most important thing. It was an opportunity really to just let it all out, and really let people express themselves and not put it to bed because it's going to be a never ending conversation.

GG: I think language is ever evolving, right? We were talking about this [as it] is rooted in something that was very real, and I think if we're going to have this platform [and] try to be inclusive, it's something that we need to address, without a doubt. I think an interesting part of actually producing it was when we did that show, it was very close to like a spring break type of time—people may have been on vacation. So we were kind of worried that not enough people were going to want to talk about it.

So many people did talk about it. Everybody wanted to talk about it. Either they hated it [or] they loved it. But in the end, when we were putting the show together, there were so many voices that wanted to talk about it. And it was incredible because if you watch the show, there's like 20 people in the show, so we had to fit them all in.

I think one of the biggest challenges was from thinking that nobody wanted to talk about it, to actually what happened, which was having 20 people plus within the show, [was] actually finding time for other voices. We made sure we got them all in there, but I thought it was really interesting that within that, so many more people were in favor of [Latinx] than what we thought was going to happen. I thought it was impressive how many people actually understood it, and were like, "Yeah, I understand it's not necessarily for me, but this is something that we have to adapt to."

How do you guys hope to continue evolving the show as time progresses?

GG: I just hope that it keeps on growing [and] it gets bigger. I hope we hear more stories, more voices, and I hope that the stories that we're telling get to more ears. The whole idea is to really bring in the representation and making sure that people are listening.

GF: For me, Radar has always been a platform [that] when it really comes down to it, it confronts the more toxic aspects of our culture. Whether that's homophobia, that's colorism, that's machismo and continuing to use the space to do that, to talk about things that are uncomfortable, to talk about those cultural taboos. I think that's a never ending conversation, especially when we've never really had something like Radar before that really caters to such a specific audience at such a specific time when people in this space are reclaiming the culture, reclaiming their identity and really starting to look at our community as what it is: bicultural, bilingual, 200 percenters. I think continuing to give validity and give a voice to this very specific community, as well as having conversations about [international and global events] outside the U.S. is something that I hope will continue to progress and evolve.