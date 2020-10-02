Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized for Diet Pill and Caffeine Overdose

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, has been hospitalized for an adverse reaction to caffeine and Hydroxycut diet pills. The singer — whose real name is Daniel Hernández and is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent — went to a Florida hospital on Tuesday and later told the Shade Room that he was not taking any other drugs during the time of his hospitalization. A representative for Tekashi has yet to comment on the situation.

The rapper said his overdose was a result of taking two Hydroxycut pills (meant for weight loss) and coffee. The recommended daily dosage of Hydroxycut is one pill instead of two, so the rapper said he experienced an accelerated heart rate and broke out into excessive sweat. He said he had been taking Hydroxycut because of weight gain during his time in prison; he said he weighed over 200 pounds and has dropped 30 with the help of the weight loss supplement.

This health crisis comes after a long period of legal troubles. In February, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including admitting to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and firearm offenses. According to Page Six, he was in home confinement, tracked by GPS, and was only allowed to leave his home to get medical treatment or see his attorney.

