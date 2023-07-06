The American-born rapper leaves a very honest comment under a picture the Puerto Rican trap star shared of his daughter Cattleya.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Out Anuel on Using Kids for Clout: "You're a Rat"

It looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine is not holding back when it comes to how he feels about Anuel's parenting skills.

On July 5, the Puerto Rican trap star uploaded a picture of his daughter with dominicana Yailin la Más Viral, Cattleya, something that Tekashi 6ix9ine took issue with.

"You're a rat," his message begins.

The American-born rapper, 27, continues, "It's not my place may God forgive me for this comment but you crossed a line uploading that picture knowing that yailin wasn't ready."

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Puerto Rican star hasn't been around much since his daughter was born.

"She is your daughter [and] you have all the right but you haven't done anything in 3 months," the "Y Ahora" performer asserts.

"Papers, rent, milk, clothes... to the world you can sell the dream that you're Real but I know you [and] you're the definition of a rat," the message continues.

Anuel AA Credit: Getty Images / John Parra

"That's why you only have a picture of her from the hospital because you haven't seen her since [and] have made yourself seem like a great father on social media," Tekashi 6ix9ine concludes.

This isn't the first time Anuel has been called out for being an absent father. In December 2022, the mother of his son called him out for using their son as "marketing."