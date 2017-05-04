With No Date, Teen Takes Her Harvard Acceptance Letter to Prom

Not all heroes wear capes.

When high school senior Priscilla Samey wasn’t asked to prom, that didn’t stop her from bringing her own date: her Harvard acceptance letter.

After posting a photo with the acceptance packet as her date on Twitter, the girl power moment immediately went viral. “Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17,” she captioned the post, which has garnered over 29,000 retweets and more than 126,000 likes.

The 17-year-old wasn’t only accepted into Harvard but seven Ivy League schools including Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Brown, University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell.

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Samey continues to recieve positive feedback off and on social media, and she admits that her classmates have also been supportive. “They all thought it was so funny and cute,” she told Mic. “I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would and they all were very proud and supportive.”

The Minnesota teen, who is the daughter of Togolese immigrants, will be attending Harvard on a full scholarship and plans on studying political science. She eventually wants to go to law school for a future in business law.

“There’s a lot of pressure nowadays that there’s a type colleges want,” Samey advises teens applying to colleges. “Stick to your roots, and write essays that reflect who you are as a person.”