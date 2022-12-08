Emergency personnel and police responded to a 911 call made from the senator's home regarding a 14 year old reportedly suffering from self-inflicted wounds on December 6.

The family of Ted Cruz is asking for privacy after police and emergency personnel rushed to the Texas senator's home on December 6 due to a call regarding a teenage girl reportedly suffering from "self-inflicted" cuts.

According to reports from Houston police, the 14-year-old girl was injured by self-inflicted stab wounds on her arms at Cruz's residence in River Oaks, Texas.

The senator has two daughters aged 14 and 11, however, police have not confirmed the identity of the girl as being a member of Cruz's family.

A representative for the Cruz family asked ABC13 reporters for privacy when reached for comment and asserted that the child was okay.

"This a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay," the representative told the outlet. "There were no serious injuries."

Ted Cruz at U.S. Capitol

