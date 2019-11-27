15 Gift Ideas for Your Tech-Savvy Loved Ones

By Alma Sacasa
November 27, 2019 11:15 AM
Portal Facebook
Stumped on gift ideas for the techies on your list? People CHICA has you covered.
Universal Smartphone Fitness and Running Backpack

Gear Beast

This lightweight, bounce-free and sweat-resistant backpack is perfect for the person in your life who's into fitness and technology. This allows you to work out without worrying about having to hold your phone. It also comes with built-in card slots perfect for storing your ID, credit cards and cash.

$19.99, Gear Beast

Külkuf

Kulkuf

This battery-operated lightweight and discreet cooling cuff has been scientifically proven to help with the symptoms of hot flashes in seconds by lowering the body’s core temperature. Multiple settings allow you to adjust the temperature to your preference.

$199, Kulkuf

Lovehandle

Lovehandle

The Lovehandle gives you a new way to hold your phone. If this design isn't for you, you can also create your own design. It has a strong grip thanks to 3M adhesive strips, which don't leave any residue. It's also great for taking the perfect selfie!

$10, Lovehandle

U by Moen

Moen

This smart shower allows you to connect to many devices, including Amazon's Alexa, and lets you control the temperature and length of the shower; it also tells you when your shower is heated and ready to go.

$1,275, Moen

Command LED Desk Lamp with Voice Assistant

OttLite

This smart lamp is compatible with devices like Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to turn your light on and off or change the brightness level. The ClearSun LED illumination reduces eyestrain by 51 percent by preventing blue light spikes which can cause eyestrain and fatigue. It's also got ports for you to charge your devices.

$77.99, OttLite

Pocketalk Voice Translator

Pocketalk

When you're traveling or just out and about, you'll no longer face any language barrier with this device. The portable instant voice translator comes with global unlimited cellular data for two years with no monthly fees and allows you to communicate in 74 languages.

$219, Pocketalk

Polaroid Lab Starter Set

Polaroid

This set is perfect for you to create memories from all the photos you have on your phone. It allows you to instantly print pictures from your phone, then use the Polaroid Originals app to create photo collages or share secret messages with augmented reality. The Starter Set comes with two packs of i-Type color film and one pack of i-Type black and white film.

$161.49, Polaroid

Mo Expandable Mobile Speaker

Mo

This wireless speaker not only fits into your pocket but can also expand for bigger and better sound. Mo can click onto the back of your phone and most metal surfaces magnetically, or just about anywhere else with the included Universal Mount. It's water-resistant, lasts up to eight hours, and can be paired with another speaker to split left/right channels and boost reach.

$59.99. Pow Audio

Flexible Universal Tablet Stand

The Grommet

Get your tablet out of your hands with this stand, which adjusts to your comfort. You can use it in bed, on the couch, or on any uneven surface, and it holds your tablet at eye level, which is easier on your neck. The flexible legs fold compactly for easy storage.

$39.95, The Grommet

Portal

Portal Facebook

With built-in Alexa, this tablet not only allows you to connect with family members through video-calling, but you can also explore countless apps. It also works as a picture frame with the ability to take many photos.

$179, Portal

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Light Strip

Sengled

This light strip connects to a Sengled compatible hub and Alexa devices, and adds smart lighting to any room. Transform any room with over 16 million colors and tunable whites; you can also set schedules and dim or brighten with the Sengled Home app.

$39.99, Sengled

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Bulb

Sengled

The Sengled Smart Multicolor bulb is an easy way to add colorful and smart lighting to your home. You can choose from 16 million hues, or tune white light from candlelight to daylight. You can also turn it on, dim, and schedule using the free Sengled Home app or Amazon Alexa.

$19.99, Sengled

Benjilock by Hampton Fingerprint Padlock

Hampton

Secure your belongings with this rechargeable padlock with fingerprint technology, and you'll no longer have to worry about carrying keys for your lock (or remembering a combination).

$69.99, Hampton

Barrington Digital Deadbolt

Hampton

This smart lock allows you to unlock your door from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet — no keys necessary. It's compatible Android, iOS, and Amazon Alexa, and comes with removable rechargeable batteries.

$299.99, Hampton

Evo Check Case

Tech21

This case protects from drops of up to 12 feet and includes microbe-fighting protection for a clean case. You can also personalize with mix and match buttons.

$23.97, Tech21

