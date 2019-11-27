15 Gift Ideas for Your Tech-Savvy Loved Ones
Universal Smartphone Fitness and Running Backpack
This lightweight, bounce-free and sweat-resistant backpack is perfect for the person in your life who's into fitness and technology. This allows you to work out without worrying about having to hold your phone. It also comes with built-in card slots perfect for storing your ID, credit cards and cash.
$19.99, Gear Beast
Külkuf
This battery-operated lightweight and discreet cooling cuff has been scientifically proven to help with the symptoms of hot flashes in seconds by lowering the body’s core temperature. Multiple settings allow you to adjust the temperature to your preference.
$199, Kulkuf
Lovehandle
The Lovehandle gives you a new way to hold your phone. If this design isn't for you, you can also create your own design. It has a strong grip thanks to 3M adhesive strips, which don't leave any residue. It's also great for taking the perfect selfie!
$10, Lovehandle
U by Moen
This smart shower allows you to connect to many devices, including Amazon's Alexa, and lets you control the temperature and length of the shower; it also tells you when your shower is heated and ready to go.
$1,275, Moen
Command LED Desk Lamp with Voice Assistant
This smart lamp is compatible with devices like Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to turn your light on and off or change the brightness level. The ClearSun LED illumination reduces eyestrain by 51 percent by preventing blue light spikes which can cause eyestrain and fatigue. It's also got ports for you to charge your devices.
$77.99, OttLite
Pocketalk Voice Translator
When you're traveling or just out and about, you'll no longer face any language barrier with this device. The portable instant voice translator comes with global unlimited cellular data for two years with no monthly fees and allows you to communicate in 74 languages.
$219, Pocketalk
Polaroid Lab Starter Set
This set is perfect for you to create memories from all the photos you have on your phone. It allows you to instantly print pictures from your phone, then use the Polaroid Originals app to create photo collages or share secret messages with augmented reality. The Starter Set comes with two packs of i-Type color film and one pack of i-Type black and white film.
$161.49, Polaroid
Mo Expandable Mobile Speaker
This wireless speaker not only fits into your pocket but can also expand for bigger and better sound. Mo can click onto the back of your phone and most metal surfaces magnetically, or just about anywhere else with the included Universal Mount. It's water-resistant, lasts up to eight hours, and can be paired with another speaker to split left/right channels and boost reach.
$59.99. Pow Audio
Flexible Universal Tablet Stand
Get your tablet out of your hands with this stand, which adjusts to your comfort. You can use it in bed, on the couch, or on any uneven surface, and it holds your tablet at eye level, which is easier on your neck. The flexible legs fold compactly for easy storage.
$39.95, The Grommet
Portal
With built-in Alexa, this tablet not only allows you to connect with family members through video-calling, but you can also explore countless apps. It also works as a picture frame with the ability to take many photos.
$179, Portal
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Light Strip
This light strip connects to a Sengled compatible hub and Alexa devices, and adds smart lighting to any room. Transform any room with over 16 million colors and tunable whites; you can also set schedules and dim or brighten with the Sengled Home app.
$39.99, Sengled
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Bulb
The Sengled Smart Multicolor bulb is an easy way to add colorful and smart lighting to your home. You can choose from 16 million hues, or tune white light from candlelight to daylight. You can also turn it on, dim, and schedule using the free Sengled Home app or Amazon Alexa.
$19.99, Sengled
Benjilock by Hampton Fingerprint Padlock
Secure your belongings with this rechargeable padlock with fingerprint technology, and you'll no longer have to worry about carrying keys for your lock (or remembering a combination).
$69.99, Hampton
Barrington Digital Deadbolt
This smart lock allows you to unlock your door from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet — no keys necessary. It's compatible Android, iOS, and Amazon Alexa, and comes with removable rechargeable batteries.
$299.99, Hampton
Evo Check Case
This case protects from drops of up to 12 feet and includes microbe-fighting protection for a clean case. You can also personalize with mix and match buttons.
$23.97, Tech21