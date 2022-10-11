For #HispanicHeritageMonth, People Chica is spotlighting four apps that are tirelessly working to move the needle forward in terms of representation in the tech industry.

With each passing day, technology affords us things that were once thought to be too fantastical to achieve.

Using a GPS to navigate, connecting with family miles away via a video call or finding and applying to several jobs at once through your phone were once seen as something out of a fictional novel.

But today's generation of Latin people (and future ones) have an abundance of resources right at their finger tips thanks to entrepreneurs and app creators like those listed below.

From teaming up with abuelo to play a game despite being miles apart to improving your overall mental health, these four apps are helping the Latin community progress in previously unimaginable ways.

Steven Wolfe Pereira and Susie Jaramillo, Encantos Credit: Encantos / Apple

Encantos/Canticos

Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chairman and Co-Founder of Encantos

"The Encantos app is designed to help young children learn 21st-century skills through stories told by diverse StoryTeachers. These skills are the new fundamentals: life, literacy and learning skills that will set them on the right path for success in life. It includes Storyworlds like Canticos, Cleo y Coquin & Latino Trailblazers, all designed to elevate and celebrate Latin culture," says Steven Wolfe Pereira.

"Apple has been an incredible partner in our app journey. Our first app was for Canticos, which is now the #1 bilingual preschool brand. We were lucky enough to be featured as one of Apple's 'App of the Day' and that really raised the awareness of our Canticos app. Overnight, the downloads of the app increased 10x! In addition, Apple did a wonderful developer spotlight on one of Encantos' Co-Founders and CEO, Susie Jaramillo," Wolfe Pereira continues.

"We are so proud that Encantos was selected for Apple's inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Hispanic and Latin founders. We had the privilege of being one of nine app companies selected to represent the next generation of cutting-edge apps," the Chairman and Co-Founder expressed.

Diego Montemayor and Corina Hierro, Chamba Credit: Chamba / Apple

Chamba

Diego Montemayor, CEO of Chamba, & Corina Hierro, Community Manager and Founding Member of Chamba

Montemayor explains, "Through Chamba, we have helped thousands of people access jobs in their area for the Latinx community through our bilingual platform. We've eliminated the language, accessibility, and cultural barriers to open doors of opportunity to this historically underserved and untapped workforce that can solve the biggest problem in a post-pandemic world: the labor shortage."

"Apple has helped our app journey by highlighting Chamba and us as Hispanic Creators, showcasing the ability to reach thousands of users in the App Store. Apple has always been very attentive to our needs during this process," the CEO and Co-Founder details.

Max Tuchman, Caribu Credit: Caribu / Apple

Caribu

Max Tuchman, CEO and Co-Founder of Caribu

"A customer recently pointed out to us that Caribu has the largest library of kid-friendly books and activities in Spanish that can be shared across generations in a video call. She was extremely grateful for the ability to share and preserve our heritage and language with her children and extended family. As a first-generation Cuban American, I am honored to be building a place where our Hispanic/Latinx families can ensure that we keep our culture alive, generation to generation, no matter how far apart we are," Tuchman explains.

She continues, "Caribu was recognized by Apple as one of the Best of 2020 in Apple's App Store Awards, which recognized apps that inspired the world in 2020. In a time unlike any other, Caribu helped families all around the world stay connected. Being named one of the top apps of the year by Apple was surreal. It feels amazing to have the support of one of the biggest tech companies in the world behind what we've been building with Caribu."

"I was also honored to be featured in a developer spotlight on the App Store in 2021, which has been a great platform to raise visibility for Caribu and to help us connect even more families with loved ones," the CEO and Co-Founder says.

Andrea Campos, YANA Credit: YANA / Apple

YANA

Andrea Campos, CEO and Founder of YANA

"Overall, the Latinx community lacks the basic emotional education to deal with the day-to-day challenges they face in life. Due to this lack of education, people seek to solve their problems through non-professional help that, although accessible or free, can be insufficient. Apart from that, they also often end up feeling ignored, misunderstood, insecure and judged," Campos notes.

"These day-to-day problems accumulate until they get out of hand and a depressive or anxiety episode arises. Our mission at YANA–which stands for You Are Not Alone–is to empower people with emotional education through a safe, judgment-free zone where people can change the way they feel by learning to change the way they think. To this day, we've reached over 10 million people across every country in Latin America," she asserts.