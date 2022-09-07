Make a Teacher's Day With These 7 Essential Gifts
From relaxing nights at home to classroom must-haves, these seven items are sure to help teachers and educators start off the school year on the right foot.
Quiet Moments
During free periods or while grading at home, help them get in the zone with an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds.
Heyday, Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $79.99, target.com
Spa at Home
Buff away finger painting residue and relieve stress with this shower bundle perfect for skin care lovers.
Soft Services, Skin Essentials Set, $90, softservices.co
Cozy Nights
After a long day of slacks, what's better than changing into a cozy pair of sweats?
RicherPoorer, Women's Night Knit Cropped Pant, $68, richer-poorer.com
Candle Club
The gift that keeps on giving—sign them up for a three, six or 12-month subscription of these artisanal soy candles.
Broken Top, Candle Club, $22-50. brokentopcandleco.com
Ready to Go
This stylish yet functional tote fits a 15-inch laptop, books and everything else she needs for the school day.
Goldno.8, The Fran Tote, $135, goldno8.com
On Her Feet
An incredibly comfortable heel for the fashionista teacher who loves a good pump.
LifeStride, Parigi Pump, $69.99, lifestride.com
Organized Class
Add a pop of color and function to their classroom with this bright utility cart that will help keep them even more organized.
Brightroom, 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart, $40, target.com