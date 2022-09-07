Make a Teacher's Day With These 7 Essential Gifts

Por Laura Acosta Septiembre 07, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

From relaxing nights at home to classroom must-haves, these seven items are sure to help teachers and educators start off the school year on the right foot.

Quiet Moments

Credit: Courtesy of Target

During free periods or while grading at home, help them get in the zone with an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds.

Heyday, Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $79.99, target.com

Spa at Home

Credit: Courtesy of Soft Services

Buff away finger painting residue and relieve stress with this shower bundle perfect for skin care lovers.

Soft Services, Skin Essentials Set, $90, softservices.co

Cozy Nights

Credit: Courtesy of RicherPoorer

After a long day of slacks, what's better than changing into a cozy pair of sweats?

RicherPoorer, Women's Night Knit Cropped Pant, $68, richer-poorer.com

Candle Club

Credit: Courtesy of Broken Top

The gift that keeps on giving—sign them up for a three, six or 12-month subscription of these artisanal soy candles.

Broken Top, Candle Club, $22-50. brokentopcandleco.com

Ready to Go

Credit: Courtesy of goldno.8

This stylish yet functional tote fits a 15-inch laptop, books and everything else she needs for the school day.

Goldno.8, The Fran Tote, $135, goldno8.com

On Her Feet

Credit: Courtesy of LifeStride

An incredibly comfortable heel for the fashionista teacher who loves a good pump.

LifeStride, Parigi Pump, $69.99, lifestride.com

Organized Class

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Add a pop of color and function to their classroom with this bright utility cart that will help keep them even more organized.

Brightroom, 3 Tier Metal Utility Cart, $40, target.com

