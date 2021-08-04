Simone Biles took home the bronze medal for her performance on the balance beam at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, receiving praise and heartfelt congratulations from, among others, singer Taylor Swift.

Biles' performance was one of the most anticipated and brought fans to tears with her comeback after her withdrawl last week from the gymnastics team final to focus on her mental health.

Swift and Biles shared a sweet exchange on Twitter after the Grammy-winning singer narrated a video on Biles for NBC's coverage of the games praising the Olympic gold medalist.

"What do we want from our heroes?" the promo begins with Swift's voice and her song "This is me trying" playing in the background. "What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

"Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents," the singer says during the clip. "Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She is perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero."

Biles was touched by the video and support, tweeting Taylor back.

"I'm crying, how special. I love you @taylorswift13."

Swift replied, admitting Biles' performance brought her to tears.