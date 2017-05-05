Taylor Swift briefly returned to Instagram in the name of friendship

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

We want Taylor Swift back — on Instagram, that is. But she’s kind of busy listening to HAIM’s “Want You Back.” And we know that because Swift returned to Instagram to post about HAIM’s song. Yes, we get that it’s kind of counterintuitive to say we miss Swift on Instagram when she just posted on Instagram, but we’re pretty sure this was just a short jaunt back to the social media site and that she’ll be retreating again as she’s been doing for months now.

Since February, Swift has only posted on Instagram twice — once on March 2nd to praise Lorde’s song “Green Light.”

Now, Swift is giving the same type of love to HAIM and their new song, “Want You Back.”

And, of course, at the time of this article being published, her post already has more than half a million likes.

HAIM is made up of the three Haim sisters — Este, Danielle, and Alana — and their drummer Dash Hutton. They also happen to be part of Swift’s squad, so the “Blank Space” singer was recognizing her friends’ talents, as she wrote about the new single: “On.Repeat.Til.The.End.Of.Time!!!!!!!!!!!!”

And if you haven’t heard “Want You Back” yet yourself, then now’s the perfect time to check it out:

As previously mentioned, Swift’s post was kind of the same as what she did for another friend, Lorde:

And she gave Ed Sheeran similar love when he released “Shape of You”:

While we don’t expect this post to mean that Swift is back to posting on Instagram on the regular, we still love that she stands by her friends and their awesome music. But Swift — maybe you can come back to Instagram again soon, pretty please??