Leading with "Anti-Hero" at No.1, the songstress has made history and became the woman with the most top 10s on the Hot 100 chart history.

Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is making it 10/10 this year with a new streak.

The "Violet Haze" songstress made history as the first artist to have 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in its 64-year history. According to Billboard she is also the first artist to have the survey's entire top 10 in one frame.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," she Tweeted.

Leading with "Anti-Hero" at No.1, the singer has surpassed Drake who had 9 songs on the top 100 for a week in September 2021. She also surpassed The Beatles among the top songs on the list.

Additionally, Swift has most top 10s among women in the history of the chart, with 40 songs on the top 10, surpassing Madonna who has 38. In this winning streak, songs from her new EP Midnights is the first album with this many top songs on the chart.

According to Billboard, this is the order in which the songs ranked from October 21-27:

1. "Anti-Hero"

2. "Lavender Haze"

3. "Maroon"

4. "Snow on the Beach"

5. "Midnight Rain"

6. "Bejeweled"

7. "Question…?"

8. "You're on Your Own, Kid"

9. "Karma"

10. "Vigilante Shit"