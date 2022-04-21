These Celebrities, Royals and Athletes Will Keep You Grounded This Taurus Season

Por Karla Montalván Abril 21, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Taurus season is officially here! Natives of this earth sign are known for taking things slow and indulging in the simple pleasures of life. From April 20 to May 20, we're celebrating some of our favorite Taurus celebrities, athletes and royals. 

Queen Elizabeth II

We should all hope to welcome our 96th birthday in as much style as Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch was born on April 21.

Miguel Herrán

Credit: Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

The Spanish Money Heist actor will turn 26 on April 25. 

Lizzo

Credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for American Express

The singer will be ringing in her 34th birthday on April 27.

Pénelope Cruz

She's beauty, she's grace, she's turning 48 this April 28. 

Jessica Alba

Credit: Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The actress and entrepreneur will welcome 41 on April 28.

Ana de Armas

Credit: Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The Cuban actress will blow out 34 candles on April 30. 

David Beckham

Credit: Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

If we could all kick it like Beckham, maybe we'd all be able to look this good as we ring in our 47th birthday. The entrepreneur and former soccer star was born on May 2. 

Adele

Credit: Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns

Hello, it's Adele, celebrating her 34th birthday this May 5. 

Enrique Iglesias

Credit: Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Although it doesn't seem like the Spanish pop star has aged a day over 30, we're here to report he's turning 47 on May 8. 

Rosario Dawson

Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

The superstar actress of Afro-Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage is turning 43 on May 9. 

