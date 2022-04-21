These Celebrities, Royals and Athletes Will Keep You Grounded This Taurus Season
Taurus season is officially here! Natives of this earth sign are known for taking things slow and indulging in the simple pleasures of life. From April 20 to May 20, we're celebrating some of our favorite Taurus celebrities, athletes and royals.
Queen Elizabeth II
We should all hope to welcome our 96th birthday in as much style as Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch was born on April 21.
Miguel Herrán
The Spanish Money Heist actor will turn 26 on April 25.
Lizzo
The singer will be ringing in her 34th birthday on April 27.
Pénelope Cruz
She's beauty, she's grace, she's turning 48 this April 28.
Jessica Alba
The actress and entrepreneur will welcome 41 on April 28.
Ana de Armas
The Cuban actress will blow out 34 candles on April 30.
David Beckham
If we could all kick it like Beckham, maybe we'd all be able to look this good as we ring in our 47th birthday. The entrepreneur and former soccer star was born on May 2.
Adele
Hello, it's Adele, celebrating her 34th birthday this May 5.
Enrique Iglesias
Although it doesn't seem like the Spanish pop star has aged a day over 30, we're here to report he's turning 47 on May 8.
Rosario Dawson
The superstar actress of Afro-Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage is turning 43 on May 9.