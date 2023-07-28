Founder of Obra of Love, Kimberly Enriquez, teams up with Disney's Haunted Mansion to help guide folks with creating their very own tarot reading practice.

A spiritual practice can look many different ways, but one component that seems to be at the center of every practice is the tarot deck.

Per The Metropolitan Museum of Art, some references to early tarot decks can date back 1440s and 1450s, so the use of the decks has been around for centuries.

Understanding the importance of the practice and how it pertains to their latest film, Haunted Mansion (out July 28), Disney partnered up with curandera, spiritual healer and founder of Obra of Love, Kimberly Enriquez, to share some of her go-to tips for pulling cards from a tarot deck.

From clearing your space to figuring out how to interpret the cards, Enriquez shares what you'll need to be successful in your practice.

Choosing a tarot deck can be intimidating. What is the best way for someone to pick their first deck?

I encourage you to meditate before you even start to choose a tarot deck. In your meditation, set the intention of finding the perfect deck for you. Then, when you start looking at decks, trust your intuition. The right deck will choose you.

How can one set their space up for a tarot reading? Do they need crystals or to burn sage and palo santo?

Creating sacred space is an important step in any tarot reading. This helps to create a calm and focused environment where you can connect with the cards and your intuition. To create a sacred space, you can clear any energies that do not serve you by cleansing your space with sage or a smudging spray.

You can also choose crystals that align with the intention of your reading. For example, if you are doing a reading for guidance, you might choose crystals like clear quartz or rose quartz. If you are doing a reading for protection, you might choose crystals like black tourmaline or obsidian.

What is the best way to interpret the tarot cards? Should people have a notebook to write it down what they receive?

To get to know your tarot deck, you can pull a new card every day and sit with it for a few minutes. Allow any messages or impressions to come through to you. Then, journal about your experience with the card, including what you saw, felt and thought. Once you do this exercise, compare your impressions with the messages in the deck booklet.

Do you have any encouraging words for kicking off this spiritual practice?

Be patient and gentle with yourself. It takes time to develop a spiritual practice, so don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately. Just keep practicing, and you will eventually find what works for you. Have fun!