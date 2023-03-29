Target's Newest Designer Collab Features Pieces Inspired by Colombia and the Caribbean

Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and RHODE are behind Target’s latest designer collection that’s sure to sell out within days.

Searching for the perfect new outfit or swimsuit as the weather heats up? Look no further than Target.

Fashion lovers know the store's designer collaborations are one of the best ways to scoop up high-quality pieces for a great price and add some flair to your closet and now, Target is back with a new Spring Designer Collection featuring the work of three female-founded brands.

Within the capsule collections, you'll find everything from resort wear that'll make you want to book a plane ticket to the Caribbean ASAP to the perfect accessories to complement your style.

"Target has a long history of bringing to our guests the world's best designers at amazing prices and our partnership with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and RHODE is another great example of that," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. "These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures and I know our guests will absolutely love them."

People Chica got an exclusive look at the collection before its launch and had the opportunity to chat with the designers—here's what you need to know about each brand and their fabulous pieces.

Target spring collection, Agua Bendita Agua Bendita x Target | Credit: Courtesy of Target

Agua Bendita

Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza started their brand with mere scraps of fabric, which they mixed together patchwork-style to make bikinis for their friends to wear in tropical Cartagena. Now, their designs are celebrating their native country's beauty on a global scale.

"The collection is inspired by Colombia, in all the biodiversity, in all our flowers, our colors, our fauna, and the beauty is that we can show it to women all around the world. It's incredible, a dream come true," says Hinestroza.

"When we chose the name Agua Bendita, which means 'holy water,' we were thinking of an empowered and self-confident woman who radiates happiness and that feels good in our pieces," Álvarez adds.

The culmination of their creative efforts adds up to an effortlessly chic collection of swimwear and breezy dresses, jumpsuits, and sets that can easily go from the beach to a night out.

Target spring collection, Fe Noel Fe Noel x Target | Credit: Courtesy of Target

Fe Noel

Get ready to stand out with the Caribbean-inspired textiles created by Brooklyn-based designer, Fe Noel.

"The woman [who wears this collection] lives out loud. She has personality, she has style, and she wants to make the most out of life," shares Noel.

One of their most emblematic pieces is the "Panty Pant," a trouser that brings an element of high fashion to the accessible retailer with its ruched seam that follows the curve of the hips to create a one-of-a-kind design.

From color-blocked prints inspired by her Grenadian roots to electric green palm tree bikinis, you'll be ready to embrace the brand's tropical vacation vibes.

Target spring collection, RHODE RHODE x Target | Credit: Courtesy of Target

RHODE

Known for their vibrant prints and whimsical dresses, best friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers' brand has managed to gain its own cult following, but Target helped them venture into a brand new category—swimwear.

"Target knows their customer so well. It was a wonderful collaboration because we were able to just create whatever we wanted, and they made it happen," Khatau shared.

"We wanted [the collection] to feel really timeless and be true to our RHODE DNA, so a lot of the design elements are taken from pieces in our main collection while being completely distinctive," Vickers added.

Among the swimwear and sundresses, you'll also find macrame purses, carryall totes, and hats that are perfect for some fun in the sun.

The Agua Benita, Fe Noel, and RHODE collections will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Saturday, April 15, while supplies last.