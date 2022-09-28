The department chain store is featuring more than 90 Latinx-owned and founded items across its stores.

Target is highlighting Latinos a lo grande this Hispanic Heritage Month with their exclusive Latino Heritage Month collection.

The retailer is featuring more than 90 Latinx-owned and founded items for the second year in a row across their stores including apparel, accessories, movies, books, games, food and more until October 16.

Additionally, customers will be able to shop for exclusive Target creations designed by Latino artists, including JZD, Alex Izaguirre, Jacqie Rivera, Jen White-Johnson, Daniela Jordan-Villaveces and Gabriel Garcia Roman.

"It's important to celebrate intersectionality and diversity in our community because all of our experiences and paths are different," said Jen and Vero Zeano, Mexican American founders of JZD in a statement. "We should honor, respect and celebrate those differences in order to fully represent our community."

The collection wants to focus on recognizing Latinos and their diverse communities beyond Hispanic Heritage Month by offering items guests can identify with while supporting Latino entrepreneurs.

"I would love for my art to bring joy to people, so that we live our lives with happiness and the understanding that we're in this together," said Jordan-Villaveces, a creative director and illustrator whose designs will be featured in a collection of plates, baby bibs, clothing and more.

Target Credit: Courtesy of Target

Afro-Latinas will also be receiving amplification in the collection from designers like White-Johnson, who is also an art educator and activist.

"I want my Afro-Latinas to feel seen, validated, represented and prideful in celebrating their curls and skin color," she said. "We need to amplify the parts of our natural beauty that aren't always celebrated."

Target's "Más Que" ("More Than") meets-the-eye marketing strategy and campaign also focuses on uplifting Latinos year round and meeting their authenticity.

Target Credit: Courtesy of Target

"Latino Heritage Month is not only a celebration of our heritage but also a reminder and a call for visibility," said Venezuelan graphic artist Izaguirre. "We have so much more to offer than cliches and stereotypes, and I think it's a starting point to feature and celebrate the lives and works of the present and past generations who didn't have the opportunity."

The national retailer also continues to support and empower Latino brands, businesses and creators throughout the year through their philanthropic efforts and outreach to local communities.