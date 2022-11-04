The cult classic designer joins Sergio Hudson and La Ligne for the second installment of the accessibly priced collection.

Colombian Designer Kika Vargas on Her Goal with Her Target Collection

After last year's best-selling collab between Target and three up-and-coming designers, we have been eagerly awaiting the next chance to pick up new, high-quality pieces for a great price.

This year's launch replicated much of the same energy and featured pieces from Kika Vargas, the Colombian designer known for her vibrant prints and playful silhouettes.

Target Designer Collection Credit: Courtesy of Target

Plus, this collection marks the first time a Colombian fashion brand is featured at Target, making it another win for Hispanic Heritage Month.

During a preview at New York Fashion Week, Vargas had this to say about the new collection.

Target Designer Collection Credit: Courtesy of Target

"When designing my collection for Target, I wanted to include my brand's staple styles and prints that represent the vibrancy of my Colombian heritage, with functionality and femininity in mind," she shared with People en Español backstage.

"I have always loved experimenting with volume and shapes, so it was important that my collection could empower Target customers to do so as well," Vargas continued.

Target Designer Collection Sergio Hudson for Target | Credit: Courtesy of Target

Kika Vargas for Target features feminine dresses, tops, skirts and basics that play with structure and volume for a touch of high fashion in everyday looks.

In addition to Vargas's designs, customers will also see classic, jewel-toned fits from Sergio Hudson and striped, preppy-chic pieces from La Ligne.

Target Designer Collection La Ligne for Target | Credit: Courtesy of Target