From eyeshadow palettes to hair care, here’s the inside scoop on all the products.

Target's Black Panther Beauty Collection Is Here, and It's Definitely Wakanda-Worthy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out on November 11, 2022, and if you're anything like us, you can't wait to get immersed in the beautiful world full of color and futuristic technology we'll be seeing on screen.

But before we have the chance to head to theaters and see the movie, you can get a taste of the kingdom of Wakanda with a new collaboration between Marvel, Target and a few special brands.

One of the standouts in this new line is MAC Cosmetics, who dropped an entire collection devoted to the film that honors the characters within the film as well as Black beauty.

The iconic makeup brand went above and beyond for the occasion, creating unique shades inspired by Wakanda and launching almost enough products for you to create a full look.

Within the line, you'll find lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeliners, highlighters, brushes, a makeup bag and a stunning eight-pan eyeshadow palette.

We're also loving the Clutch Nails collab, featuring a set of high-quality press-on nails adorned with Black Panther's iconic mask.

Black-owned brand Young King Hair Care also released a limited edition Wakandan Curl Custard, Hair Oil and Co-Wash.

All their products are ideal for type 4 curls and formulated with natural ingredients that are native to Africa, like baobab and marula oils.

Beyond beauty products, there's also a body care kit available from Every Man Jack.

While it's the earthy fragrance of the body wash deodorant, shampoo and conditioner was designed with men in mind, it could be a perfect fit for any lover of Marvel movies.

Target, Wakanda forever Credit: Courtesy of Marvel/Every Man Jack