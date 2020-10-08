HipDot's Tapatío Makeup Collaboration Has Arrived and It's Amazing

The new collection is available on HipDot's website and will be available at Ulta in November.

On Thursday, makeup company HipDot released its spicy new collaboration with the hot sauce brand Tapatío. "Tapatío is a household brand that many of us grew up with, so we're honored to be collaborating on their first ever makeup collection," Jeff Sellinger, the CEO of HipDot Cosmetics, said in a press release. "HipDot has made a name for itself in the industry for unexpected and epic collaborations, so we're thrilled to continue the tradition with our favorite hot sauce brand." Here, a full list of everything in the new collection, available now online and coming to Ulta stores in November.

This limited-edition set includes five lip glosses, two eye shadow palettes, and a blending sponge. It also comes with an on-the-go hot sauce for whenever you need to spice up your meal.

Tapatío Drip Sponge, $10

This red non-latex sponge is the perfect texture and density to apply any of your favorite creams and liquids. It also comes stamped with the iconic Tapatío logo.

Tapatío El Dorado Eye Shadow Palette, $14

Inspired by the mythic empire of the same name, the El Dorado palette is one of two new eye shadow sets. It features six eye shadows in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes — Spicy Mami, Fuego, Drip, Con Limón, Bonita, and Salsa Picante.

Tapatío High Shine Gloss Set, $24

This set includes five lip glosses in tubes shaped like tiny hot sauce bottles. The high-shine glosses are pepper-infused.

Tapatío La Diabla Eye Shadow Palette, $14

La Diabla translates to "the devil," and this palette features flaming-hot shades — Hot Spot, Sizzle, Flame, Saucy, Sizzle, Caliente, and Tap That.