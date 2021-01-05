Bond Girl and Charlie's Angels Actress Tanya Roberts Is Dead at 65

Actress Tanya Roberts, a former Bond Girl and Charlie's Angels star, died on Tuesday at age 65. The star's death was confirmed after being prematurely announced on Monday. According to reports, she collapsed on December 24 while walking her dogs and was taken to the hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator because she had difficulty breathing. Her representative later confirmed to People that she died of a urinary tract infection that had spread to her kidney, gall bladder, liver, and blood stream.

Image zoom Credit: (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Her publicist mistakenly announced the actress's death earlier this week. Roberts's boyfriend of 18 years, Lance O'Brien, was being interviewed by Inside Edition when he got a call confirming she was still alive on Monday. "The hospital is telling me she is alive," O'Brien told the show, crying tears of joy. "They are calling me from the ICU team." Unfortunately, her death was confirmed the following day.

Image zoom Credit: (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Roberts — who was born Victoria Leigh Blum — starred in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and appeared on the sitcom That '70s Show. She is also remembered for her role as "queen of the jungle" Sheena and the character Julie Rogers in the 1970s television series Charlie's Angels.

Image zoom Credit: (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)