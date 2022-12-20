Bring Sazón to Your Nochebuena with this Cuban Tamales Recipe
This #TastyTuesday, writer Karla Montalván is sharing her grandmother's recipe for Cuban tamales.
Anuncio
Growing up Cuban, Nochebuena for my family meant making lechón in a caja china, tamales, moros, fried plantains, yuca and a slew of other delicious dishes.
I still remember how my abuela began preparing for the festivities days in advance. First, marinating the pork, then soaking the beans, she would mobilize the entire family to ensure the Christmas Eve feast was a success. Among my favorite things to make with her were her famous tamales.
Even though they were labor intensive, it was worth every bite once they were finished. I'm sharing her recipe here so that you can also enjoy the magic of the tamal at your festivities as well.
¡Disfruta!
| Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ pounds of boneless country-style ribs or leftover pork shoulder
- 1 cup of white wine
- 3 cups of freshly husked yellow corn or canned corn
- 2 cups of masa harina
- 2 1/2 cups of water
- 2 cups of chicken broth
- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 8 oz of tomato sauce
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 1/3 cup of butter
- 1 tsp of ground cumin
- 1 tsp of dried oregano
- 1 tsp of ground black pepper
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, cubed
- 1 teaspoon of salt, or to taste
- 1 package of dried corn husks
- cooking twine
- ketchup for garnish
Directions:
- Season your pork with cumin, oregano, black pepper and salt to taste.
- Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan at medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until browned. Once browned, add wine to deglaze the pan.
- In the same pan, add the pepper, red onion and garlic to make a sofrito. Once the onions are translucent, add broth, bay leaves and tomato sauce to the mix. Bring to a boil and simmer until the pork is very tender.
- While the pork is cooking, prepare the masa harina by adding the butter, corn kernels and chicken broth together. Season with salt and pepper as desired.
- Take the masa harina mixture and mix it with the meat until well combined. Season as needed until you reach your preferred level of salt. Let the mixture cool slightly.
- Take two cornhusks and add some of the liquid mixtures, folding to ensure it doesn't leak. Then wrap with twine.
- Bring water to a boil. Add your tamales and cook for at least 45 minutes until a fork comes out clean.