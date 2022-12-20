Bring Sazón to Your Nochebuena with this Cuban Tamales Recipe

Growing up Cuban, Nochebuena for my family meant making lechón in a caja china, tamales, moros, fried plantains, yuca and a slew of other delicious dishes.

I still remember how my abuela began preparing for the festivities days in advance. First, marinating the pork, then soaking the beans, she would mobilize the entire family to ensure the Christmas Eve feast was a success. Among my favorite things to make with her were her famous tamales.

Even though they were labor intensive, it was worth every bite once they were finished. I'm sharing her recipe here so that you can also enjoy the magic of the tamal at your festivities as well.

¡Disfruta!

Tamales Christmas tamales. | Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds of boneless country-style ribs or leftover pork shoulder

1 cup of white wine

3 cups of freshly husked yellow corn or canned corn

2 cups of masa harina

2 1/2 cups of water

2 cups of chicken broth

8 garlic cloves, minced

8 oz of tomato sauce

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/3 cup of butter

1 tsp of ground cumin

1 tsp of dried oregano

1 tsp of ground black pepper

1 yellow onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, cubed

1 teaspoon of salt, or to taste

1 package of dried corn husks

cooking twine

ketchup for garnish

Directions: