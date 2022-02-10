On July 14, 1970, 50 Puerto Ricans made history in New York City by storming the dilapidated Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx in an effort to send a clear message to the world: they wanted access to equitable and humane health care.

The 50 activists, members of the Young Lords Party, drove out the hospital's administrative staff, barricaded the entrance, hung a Puerto Rican flag on top of the building and hung a banner reading "The People's Hospital."

Their bold act, which produced no casualties, resulted in the Patient's Bill of Rights, a set of 21 guarantees made to anyone seeking medical care in a United States hospital, which includes respect for patients and providers, the right to receive treatment without discrimination as to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, age or source of payment and clear as well as open dialogue regarding diagnosis and treatment.

The Young Lords were inspired by the Black Panthers to stand up against the oppression, poverty and racism faced by Latinos. Although they were predominately Puerto Rican, activists within the party included Latinos of Cuban, Dominican, Mexican and Panamanian descent and origins as well as several African American participants that had also migrated to the U.S.

the Young Lords Credit: Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images

However, the impact of their activism has been left out of history books, leaving aside the social revolution they caused, especially among the underserved communities impacted by their cause. Now, their story has reached new heights with Takeover, a short documentary film—which had been shortlisted for the Academy Awards—that highlights the impact the Young Lords had and how their message continues to be relevant in today's society.

Director and co-writer Emma Francis-Synder and executive producer Luis A. Miranda, Jr., spoke to People Chica about the inspiration behind the film, the importance of continued activism for Latinos in health care and how Latinx stories have the power to shape the world we live in today.

What inspired you to carry out this project about the Young Lords?

Emma Francis-Synder: I've been an activist for many years, and I started studying the Civil Rights and the Black Power movement was when I was an undergraduate and a student activist. I just felt at that point—and this was in 2014—how important their work [regarding] public health and free health care was, and over the years still feels even more and more relevant. Now, in 2022, their work [regarding] public health and the need for free health care just became [that much] more relevant.

Luis A. Miranda, Jr.: Emma has been working on this for a little while, when I was contacted a year ago, and I was told that the project was around the Young Lords and the Lincoln takeover, you didn't need to add much more. I have known about this, since I came to the United States in '73, from Puerto Rico and sort of have learned of the incredible advocacy and revolutionary work that the Young Lords did in the late 60s and the 70s, and how it impacted the movement for democratic rights in the Puerto Rican community.

Takeover at Tribeca Credit: Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Now, more than ever, we're seeing stories of Latinos and People of Color and their impact on American history becoming more prominent. They're also being told by Latinos themselves. What did it feel like to hear you had been shortlisted for the Oscars?

EFS: It's a dream. It's something that you dream of, but you never think is going to happen. It's unbelievable. But, I kind of agree with you, I think it speaks to what is happening now [and] in our society in general. I mean, this was my somewhat personal reckoning with U.S. history and the contributions...of so many different people. [People] of color have contributed [things] to the United States that, I myself, have benefited from, and that means that the wider U.S. have benefited from. I'm talking about the Patient Bill of Rights, that's just one thing—that was a result. But every single person has benefited from that. It's the reckoning, my reckoning, and focusing on the importance that People of Color have brought to the U.S. and the role that they play and have played and continue to play for all of our rights.

LM, Jr.: For me, this was not even in the cards. I was being asked to support as an executive producer a project that was important—important to a whole bunch of people, important to the movement, and [I] sort of got involved right away to make sure that it was part of the Tribeca Film Festival. It actually aired on Puerto Rican Day Parade, so there was a particular day Puerto Ricans celebrated, and we added not just culture, but political activism. When all of this other stuff, [being] shortlisted and all of that happened, it was a wonderful surprise to something that we all did because it was an important story.

Young Lords Credit: Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images

The topic of health care has been up for debate for decades in this country, and it affects BIPOC communities disproportionately. What are your hopes for the future and how do you foresee this documentary shedding light on that?

LM, Jr.: I was the chair of the Board of Directors of the Health and Hospitals Corporation, of which Lincoln is one of 11 hospitals [managed]. By the time I became the Chair, there was a new Lincoln Hospital that had been built. But anytime...cuts needed to be made, someone would always remind me, "Remember that Lincoln Hospital, it's the one that an entire community had to fight for." But when you look at the other public hospitals in the city of New York, the story is very similar. And it is just sad that in the 2018 elections, the main topic for districts throughout the entire country, not only in New York, but throughout the entire country was access to health care. And then we live through COVID. Where...you could see the disparity right there in front of you. I think that COVID showed us how there are different kinds of health care for different kinds of communities in this country.

EFS: The Lincoln Hospital story is just a representation of all low-income, public hospitals. It is an example, but it is [also] representative, of health care for so many people in this country, specifically, low-income and People of Color. It speaks volumes to what needs to happen, and I think it's just free health care, but what does that health care look like? One of the things that has always [been discussed] is that it's not just free, it's quality, it's accessible—the quality of the care needs to be better all around. And I think that just resonates and touches on exactly what Luis said.

LM, Jr.: The other part is, places are better when people are insured, because there is a revenue stream that is going to that particular health facility. When you think about how Obamacare, which was fought by so many, and for an entire four years, Trump's health platform was "Let's kill Obamacare," [and] didn't have anything to replace it. But Obamacare [made it possible for] 4.5 million Latinos to get insurance for the first time. In a year, 5.5 million poor people had gotten insured. Now that we got rid of Trump, we're expanding insurance for the poor. But in spite of all of that, we continue to have disparities in the health care system.

EFS: One of the reasons I focused on this, and you know, one of the reasons I think the Lord's focus on this, is that health impacts every facet of your life. If you aren't feeling well, or you can't go to work, you can't take care of yourself, you can't participate in society in the way that we're all expected to. And I think that kind of that groundwork and recognizing that is so important, because you can't live well and with dignity if you're sick—mentally, physically, whatever it is—it's so impairing, and it's so basic and intrinsic. When we first started working on the film, we had never imagined connecting it to the present day. We went into the edit in March 2020, and our lives have not been the same since, so it just felt like when we were finishing we had to draw this connection, otherwise it's irresponsible at this point. The disparities have become so pronounced in so many different ways.

The Young lords Credit: Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images

The Young Lords showed immense courage during a time when discrimination and racism was at an all-time high. There was no access to social media, they didn't have the devices that we have today or the ability to reach the masses like we can today—but they were still successful in what they did. How can BIPOC communities today use social media to tell our stories and be properly represented?

LM, Jr.: There's nothing like old-fashioned organizing. There's nothing like knocking at someone's door and having a conversation with that person and working with that person to connect the dots [whether] they're in a poor neighborhood [and] garbage is only picked up once a week [or] that because they're in a poor neighborhood, the snow is not cleaned as often. Add to that the devices that we have now, and that everyone, for the most part, has a phone. Whether you communicate through WhatsApp or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, now there is additional help to tell stories to organize, to bring people together. And we need to use them in conjunction with the knocking at the door so that we could together connect why poverty comes with discrimination and poor access to health care and so on.

EFS: It's so important to connect with people in person. The importance of sharing stories and reimagining the narratives and [asking yourself] what does [the] empowerment of people look like in a story? What does dignity mean? And how can we share that? How can we share someone's struggle in a dignified way?

We're honoring Black History Month and how relevant this film is during this commemoration, because Puerto Ricans were migrating to the United States, and they were part of the Civil Rights movement, but we don't hear about that in history books. How can we highlight these contributions moving forward?

LM, Jr.: By investing. Emma worked on this film for 10 years. Unfortunately, you need money, you need people who say "You know, that story will make a difference, and it needs to be told." And then you need to go and get the money so that the "Emmas" of the world can go and use those resources to tell those stories. Unfortunately, we're still too much into the other kinds of stories, which are fine, but we also need to tell ours, and we need more people who are willing to invest in the "Emmas" of the world to tell those stories.

EFS: It took me like about 10 years and I had four funders, I can count them. It took Iris, she made "Siempre pa'lante, siempre", 20 years. I want to give a shout-out to the Miranda Family Fund, they supported a number of films about Puerto Ricans in the Tribeca Film Festival. The truth is that it's difficult to tell these stories because the funding is very hard to find. And, we need to make a concerted effort to shine a light on that and also uplift the other work that's being done.