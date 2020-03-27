Exclusive! Check Out Tainy's New Music Video "Si La Ves" Featuring Las Villa

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Tainy joined forces with Colombian twin sisters Las Villa in the hypnotic new music video "Si La Ves." The video, directed by Elliot Muscat, was shot in Miami in an old mansion with a bit of a haunted vibe. The romantic set, with vintage furniture and roses — and classic wardrobe, with the twins in floral dresses and pearls and Tainy in satin pants and a jacket — contrasts with the song's urban sound.

"Inspired by Renaissance paintings and still life, our goal behind this video was to create a juxtaposition by contrasting static imagery with an upbeat tempo track. In doing so, our focus relied heavily on art direction, compositions, and fashion," said director Elliot Muscat. "With every new song, Tainy and I approach the video with the intention of creating something out of the ordinary and original, which is what we’ve felt we’ve accomplished. To stay to our passion for film and photography, we shot the entire project on expired 16mm film from the '90s."

Tainy talked to People CHICA about the collab with Laura and Lucía Villa. “I really love Las Villas’ style and how recognizable and different each of them are and flow together as a unit," he says. "That to me is exciting and is what drove my creativity and made me want to go in and work to see what we came up with. They have so much identity and you can really see it with this track.”

Tainy is no stranger to collaborating with women and recognizing the power of female voices within the Latino urban music industry. The two-time Latin Grammy winner also talked to People CHICA about working with Kali Uchis on her first Spanish-language album. “Kali is something else!” he says of the Colombian American singer. “I've always been her fan but I'm twice her fan now after witnessing her creative process. She is so creative and has such a unique style.”

Las Villa have been baptized by some as "the Colombian Rosalías," because their style is inspired by flamenco mixed with urban fusion. The twin sisters' first single "Nadita" blew up on YouTube, garnering over 15 million views. This new video with Tainy shows their artistic versatility and spellbinding charisma. "We are so grateful to Tainy for believing in our sound and in our music," Las Villa told People CHICA.

Watch the video below.