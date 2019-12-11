Puerto Rican producer Marco Masis, better known as Tainy, talked to People CHICA about his success and working with some of the biggest stars in the Latinx urban music scene. The 30-year-old is ending 2019 on a high note, after being the top Latin producer on the Billboard charts for 26 consecutive weeks. The BMI Award winner also joined stars like Lauren Jauregui and Rauw Alejandro in Miami in the Art Basel event “The Kids That Grew Up On Reggaeton” — presented by Neon16, Buchanan's Whisky and Spotify Genius — to celebrate the history and uprising momentum of reggaeton.

Together Buchanan's Whisky, Tainy and NEON16 will celebrate music and artists who are breaking through the mainstream, and will be bringing more culture-shaping events to showcase the artists, creators and individuals influencing and impacting today's culture.

Known as the “architect of modern reggaeton,” Tainy has been behind global hits like Cardi B's “I Like It.” At the event, he reflected on some of his biggest achievements this year. “2019 has been an incredible year, I would say the best in my career,” he says. “It was a blessing.” Working on hit singles like “Callaíta” with Bad Bunny and “Adicto” with Ozuna and Anuel AA were some of the highlights.

He is also grateful for the Latin Grammy win for Best Urban Album for Bad Bunny's x100pre, which he put his sweat and soul into. “Working with Bad Bunny is an amazing experience. We connect in a special way,” he says. “We are on the same page. We grew up listening to similar music and I feel we've accomplished unpredictable things together.”

Working with Kali Uchis on her first Spanish-language album was also a treat. “Kali is something else!” he says of the Colombian American singer. “I've always been her fan but I'm twice her fan now after witnessing her creative process. She is so creative and has such a unique style.”

Tainy is excited to see the future evolution of reggaeton and Latin trap. “The genre keeps growing and artists and producers guide its path with new influences,” he says about reggaeton. “I've always loved trap and now it's in the spotlight. It's a very important art form within urban music and it should be appreciated more.” The hitmaker doesn't let fame get to his head. “Family comes first. I stay close to my friends and loved ones, to the people that are there no matter what,” he concludes. “I can't do it alone. Their support is what allows me to keep growing.”