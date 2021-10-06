American Idol Finalist Syesha Mercado Reunited With Son

Seven months after being placed in foster care by Child Protective Services, the toddler was returned to his parents.

Amen'Ra, the son of American Idol's Syesha Mercado, is back home several months after she claimed the toddler was "medically kidnapped."

The singing competition's finalist shared a touching video on Instagram on October 2 of the family reunion after the child was taken into custody in February by Child Protective Services in Florida.

"AMEN'RA IS OFFICIALLY HOME!!!" she captioned a video on Instagram where the boy is in the back seat of a car.

Authorities took the boy after Mercado and partner Tyron Deener took him to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, to be treated for dehydration. The couple claimed it was due to a difficult transition from breast milk to solid foods. After an assessment, the child was taken by Manatee Child Protective Services and placed in foster care for seven months.

Mercado started a GoFundme to help cover the fees to get her son back.

"Amen'Ra was forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS, who claim we refused a B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie. We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death," Mercado wrote on the fund's page.

In August, authorities also took Mercado's newborn daughter away after a surprise welfare check on the side of the road. On August 18, she pleaded for her children's return.

"This is my first time being a mom, and I've been deprived of holding my babies and feeding my babies…I didn't get to see Ra say 'momma' for the first time, and I didn't get to see my babies meet for the first time," she said. "I'm just missing out on so many precious moments…I've been deprived of that, and I don't know how to articulate it, but it just hurts so bad."

A long road is still ahead for the family as they move forward.