Make a Splash This Summer With These Must-Have Swimsuits and Accessories

Say goodbye to all your bikini woes and embrace your unique bikini body. Featured in Miami's Swim Week 2022, Ivy Swimwear's unique designs feature diverse textures, sizes and styles that represent all body types and people.

As a minority and women-owned brand, part of Ivy's profits are donated to various charities including Save the Children, Black Lives Matter and the Asian American / Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy.

Ivy Swimwear, $54-$80, ivyswimwear. com