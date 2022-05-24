Make a Splash This Summer With These Must-Have Swimsuits and Accessories
Swimsuit season is just around the corner! To help you strut your bikini bod and have fun in the sun, People Chica has gathered some of our favorite must-have summer fashion essentials.
IVY Swimwear
Say goodbye to all your bikini woes and embrace your unique bikini body. Featured in Miami's Swim Week 2022, Ivy Swimwear's unique designs feature diverse textures, sizes and styles that represent all body types and people.
As a minority and women-owned brand, part of Ivy's profits are donated to various charities including Save the Children, Black Lives Matter and the Asian American / Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy.
Ivy Swimwear, $54-$80, ivyswimwear. com
BeMystique
Take your summer fashion to the next level with BeMystique. This luxury and energetic fashion brand with dozens of boutiques around the world has been featured in Netflix's 365 and 365: This Day. Play around with colorful kimonos, tops, suits, light fabrics and bold designs that will help you shine.
BeMystique, starting at $265, bemystique.com
MILLY's Cabana Styles
Embrace the sunshine in one of MILLY's unique and gorgeous cabana styles this summer.
The new Cabana Collection features stand-out styles including cutouts, crochet, underwire, textures, eye-catching prints, matching coverups, and more.
MILLY, $125-295, milly.com
SWIMINISTA
Shop sustainably this summer with Swiminista's pledge to put the environment first when creating their styles and fabrics, preventing the use of 250,000 plastic bottles per hour with their brand. Through a delicate process, the company is collecting, washing and grinding water bottles that are transformed into EPREVE® yarn, the basic raw material used for the creation of high performance, innovative eco-sustainable, recycled fabric.
"Earth Day is everyday' should be the motto for all entrepreneurs across every industry," says Andréa Bernholtz, founder of Swiminista. "The best way to maintain a strong focus on environmental impact is to create a sustainable model from the ground-up, built around eco-friendly values that support a thriving future for our next generation."
Swiminista, $45-200, swiminista.com
Constant Sol
Protect yourself from the sun's UV rays with Constant Sol. The Luxe essential and Sunsafe stretch are third-party certified to offer protection from the sun while being lightweight enough for summer days. Their shop features anything from dusters, tops, pants and tanks you can wear all summer long.
Constant Sol, $60-196, constantsol.com
REVVV Swim
REVVV Swim wants you to stop compromising on what to wear when it comes to bathing suits. Their styles are made out of 100% recycled Italian fabrics and designed and made in NYC, additionally, their bathing suits protect you from UV rays.
REVVV, $160, revvvswim.com
The Great Eros
Best known for their lingerie and silks, The Great Eros has launched a new collection of linen suits and halter dresses that are perfect for summer days and nights.
Stand out at your next beach wedding, rooftop bar get together with the girls or at your next resort getaway.
The Great Eros, $285-400, thegreateros.com