8 Sustainable Swim Brands that Are Honoring the Earth and Your Body this Summer

Por Laura Acosta Julio 07, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Ready to lounge by the pool or spend a day at the beach? Here are some of our favorite swimsuits made with recycled materials and sustainable fabrics.

Empezar galería

1 of 8

Applod

Ethically made and manufactured, this Colombian brand's colorful designs are perfect for vacation.

Applod, items starting at $35, applodstore.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 of 8

Salomé

These unique pieces were all handcrafted with the idea of fitting womxn of all shapes and sizes.

The Dominican-owned company uses ECONYL regenerated nylon.

Salomé, items starting at $50, salomeswim.com

3 of 8

inBodi Swim

Dedicated to female empowerment through their designs, this woman-owned business will be at Miami Swim Week in the "Ones to Watch" category.

inBodi Swim, items starting at $30, Inbodiswim.com

Anuncio

4 of 8

Nua Swim

This celebrity-loved swimwear line created by Ananda Saba was inspired by Brazil is filled with sexy yet sustainable pieces.

A percentage of all sales goes towards preserving the Amazon.

Nua Swim, items starting at $58, nuaswim.com

5 of 8

La Gotta

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, designer Valeria del Rey's swimsuits celebrate and help protect the Caribbean.

La Gotta, items starting at $60, lagottaswimwear.com

6 of 8

Carve Designs

Each piece in this colorful swim line is made with fabric comprised of plastic bottles found in the ocean.

Carve Designs, items starting at $42, carvedesigns.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 of 8

Girlfriend Collective

Sustainable without compromising inclusivity­­, these pieces are available from XXS-6XL.

Girlfriend Collective, items starting at $45, girlfriend.com

8 of 8

Con Cariño

Handmade in founder Belkis Campos's native Venezuela, these tropical-inspired designs are digitally printed to reduce ink and water waste and provide jobs in underserved communities.

Con Cariño, items starting at $40, concarinodesign.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta