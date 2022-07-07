8 Sustainable Swim Brands that Are Honoring the Earth and Your Body this Summer
Ready to lounge by the pool or spend a day at the beach? Here are some of our favorite swimsuits made with recycled materials and sustainable fabrics.
Applod
Ethically made and manufactured, this Colombian brand's colorful designs are perfect for vacation.
Applod, items starting at $35, applodstore.com
Salomé
These unique pieces were all handcrafted with the idea of fitting womxn of all shapes and sizes.
The Dominican-owned company uses ECONYL regenerated nylon.
Salomé, items starting at $50, salomeswim.com
inBodi Swim
Dedicated to female empowerment through their designs, this woman-owned business will be at Miami Swim Week in the "Ones to Watch" category.
inBodi Swim, items starting at $30, Inbodiswim.com
Nua Swim
This celebrity-loved swimwear line created by Ananda Saba was inspired by Brazil is filled with sexy yet sustainable pieces.
A percentage of all sales goes towards preserving the Amazon.
Nua Swim, items starting at $58, nuaswim.com
La Gotta
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, designer Valeria del Rey's swimsuits celebrate and help protect the Caribbean.
La Gotta, items starting at $60, lagottaswimwear.com
Carve Designs
Each piece in this colorful swim line is made with fabric comprised of plastic bottles found in the ocean.
Carve Designs, items starting at $42, carvedesigns.com
Girlfriend Collective
Sustainable without compromising inclusivity, these pieces are available from XXS-6XL.
Girlfriend Collective, items starting at $45, girlfriend.com
Con Cariño
Handmade in founder Belkis Campos's native Venezuela, these tropical-inspired designs are digitally printed to reduce ink and water waste and provide jobs in underserved communities.
Con Cariño, items starting at $40, concarinodesign.com