16 Sustainable Gift Ideas for an Earth-Conscious Holiday Season

By Yarely Aguilar
December 02, 2019 04:35 PM
Searching for eco-friendly gift ideas for your friends and family? Then look no further — these green gifts will make your recipients (and the planet) super happy.
Tree Seedling

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit member organization dedicated to planting trees. In addition to replanting forests all over the United States, the Foundation sells tons of tree seedlings on their site; they'll also help you figure out which species grow best in your area.

Prices vary, Arbor Day Foundation

Merino Wool Throw Blanket

These limited-edition blankets come in cashmere, merino wool, organic cotton or recycled cotton, and are made without harmful chemicals or itchy synthetic fabrics.

$299, Avocado Green Mattress

Sustainable Guru Set

This gift set is the perfect way to cut down on waste from things like takeout utensils and aluminum foil. It comes with a lunch box, reusable beeswax wraps, a bamboo utensil set, reusable produce bags, a reusable shopping bag, and a stainless steel straw and brush set.

$99.99, Earth Hero

Decorative Ceramic Compost Keeper

This beautiful ceramic compost keeper hides food waste until you're ready to take it outside to your larger compost bin, and includes one filter to keep any unpleasant scents from wafting through your kitchen.

$39.95, Eartheasy

Wireless Travel Kit

Made with eco-friendly materials, this wireless travel kit includes a wireless pad and dual USB wall charger that's compatible with most Apple, Samsung and Google devices.

$55.97, Go Nimble

French Press

This plastic-free French press is made from glass, bamboo and stainless steel, so the coffee lover on your list can get their fix in a greener way than usual.

$19, Simple Good Gifts

Zero Waste Gift Set

The GUUD Box includes an insulated thermal water bottle, a six-piece bamboo cutlery set, a bamboo toothbrush, and all-cotton mesh produce bags. Help your loved ones say goodbye to plastic forever!

$39.99, GUUD Products

Fruit-Shaped Baby Toys

Introduce the little ones in your life to healthy eating with these chewable toys made from 100 percent natural latex.

$40.48, Oli and Carol

S’well Water Bottle

S’well bottles are BPA-free and made with eco-friendly materials, and are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot up to 12.

$35, S'well

Vegan Backpack

This vegan leather backpack has a lining of 100 percent recycled nylon lining, and is roomy enough to hold a 13-inch laptop.

$150, Matt & Nat

Recycled Polyester Headband

It's hard to keep up with trends and stay green at the same time, but not with this headband, which is made out of plastic bottles and textile waste recycled into polyester.

$13, Asos

High-Rise Leggings

These high-rise leggings are made from recycled water bottles, but the best part is this: When you're no longer into them, you can recycle them through the company's ReGirlfriend program.

$68, Girlfriend

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

This personal water filter makes contaminated water safe to drink by removing bacteria, parasites and microplastics. It's perfect for anyone who's always outdoors, allowing them to drink directly from rivers or lakes. It also weighs less than two ounces, so you can take it anywhere.

$11.99, Amazon

Everlane Sneakers

The rubber soles on these chic sneakers are 94.2 percent free of virgin plastic; Everlane also offsets carbon emissions from production of every shoe.

$98, Everlane

Handmade Moccasin Slippers

Each pair of these moccasins are handmade using 100 percent sheepskin and local British yarns.

$62, The Small Home

Recycled Cashmere Scarf

This cozy Patagonia scarf is made with 95 percent recycled cashmere to keep you warm and waste-free.

$99, Patagonia

