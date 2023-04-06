These four brands want to help make your period experience better for you and the environment.

While April is typically seen as a month to celebrate and bring awareness to sustainable practices and how to better the world people live in, it's important to maintain those learned lessons all year long.

With that philosophy in mind, there have been brands that have popped up in recent years whose focus has been to bring down waste as much as possible.

One area that has been making strides has been the feminine care industry as they look to meet changing consumer demands and provide period products that not only save the wearer money in the long-run but also reduce the amount of products that end up in landfills.

With Earth Day fast approaching, check out the below four brands that want to help you make a real difference one period at a time.

Flex - Flex Cup + Flex Reusable Disc

Periods are annoying, especially when you have to constantly worry about changing out your single-use items every four to six hours.

Thankfully for period-experiencing folks everywhere, they don't have to fret about that pesky four to six-hour timeline with the Flex Cup and Flex Reusable Disc.

Each are made using body-safe silicone (much like the ones used for sex toys) and is 100% reusable. They each also give the wearer 12 hours of leak protection and last up to 10 years.

Flex, Flex Cup + Flex Reusable Disc, $34.99, flexfits.com

Saalt - Period Panties

It's understandable that not everyone is cut out for menstrual discs and cups—and that's okay! That's what period panties are for.

Saalt, founded by Venezuelan Chica Boss Cherie Hoeger, wanted to provide period-experiencing folks with an option that was comfortable, leak-proof, and would leave you dry.

Not only are period panties great for combating la señora en rojo, but it's also great for bladder leaks and more.

Saalt Co's period panties are also not treated with those pesky and problematic PFAS (aka chemicals that shouldn't go anywhere near your body).

Saalt, Period panties, starting at $22, saalt.com

Period Aisle - Reusable Liner

Loving the idea of a period panty but are wondering if it's worth wearing on your lighter days? Enter, Period Aisle's reusable liner.

These mighty little liners can absorb up to four tampons worth of liquid and are perfect for those days towards the end of your cycle where the party is a little lighter.

Period Aisle's reusable liner is made with a soft cotton jersey that provides the wearer with edge-to-edge leak protection.

Period Aisle, Reusable liner, starting at $13, periodaisle.com

Dame - Reusable Tampon Applicator

Not ready to give up on tampons altogether? Dame is here to help keep you faithful.

Their award-winning hygienic applicator set comes with a medical grade antimicrobial applicator, bathroom storage tin, breathable cotton zip pouch, and six organic cotton tampons.

The reusable tampon applicator can be used up to 3,000 times, helping eliminate a fair amount of plastic tampon applicator waste.