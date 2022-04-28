Show Mother Earth a Little Love With These 7 Eco-Friendly Brands
Shopping sustainably can be confusing, leaving us more lost than found when it comes to picking the right brands. People Chica has selected some of our favorite eco-friendly brands to help you find what you need.
Love Beauty and Planet
Love Beauty and Planet is a vegan, cruelty-free brand that is never tested on animals. Their products for hair and body care are sourced responsibly and with high-quality ingredients. Additionally, the bottles used are created with post-consumer recycled plastic and are recyclable.
Love Beauty and Planet, available at store near year, lovebeautyandplanet.com
Jack59
Canadian-made and Indigenous-woman-owned, Jack59 crafts sustainable shampoo and conditioner bars using high-quality ingredients, natural botanical extracts and the best bubble makers on the market.
Their products are plastic-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, vegan and gluten-free. According to their website, they have prevented over 500,000 plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill.
jack59, Haircare Bars, $6-$22, jack59hairco.com
Intu
Founded by Valeria Hinojosa and Santiago Rodriguez Tarditi, INTU is a brand that uses sustainable packaging made using recycled cardboard, reusable aluminum, plant-based ink, glass bottles and seed paper.
Their formulas are 100% sustainable and they hold a partnership with TerraCycle to even recycle their droppers and plastic seal.
INTU, CBD oil, $105, inturituals.com
FRANKI RAY
Who says a statement piece has to hurt the environment? Founders Sasha Spivey and Stacey George introduce a fresh approach to Earth-conscious fashion.
The brand takes a spin at vegan leather without all the chemicals as they've opted to lower their environmental impact with longer-lasting buffalo leather custom dyes using a vegetable-based tanning process free of toxins or silver oxides.
Additionally, their products are shipped in a recyclable cardboard sleeve without additional plastics or packing peanuts.
FRANKI RAY, vegan leather products, $40-$795, frankiray.com
OCA Energy Drink
Co-founded by Marc Anthony, OCA is an organic, plant-based energy drink that is naturally caffeinated with green coffee and cassava root, which provides a boost of energy due to its slow-digesting carbohydrates.
OCA is vegan, gluten-free, kosher and low in sugar, with no artificial flavors or ingredients. All of the products are made using safely sourced materials and protect organic agriculture.
OCA Energy Drink, packs of six and 12, $16.99-$32.99, drinkoca.com
House of Intuition
Gone are the days of carrying around candles in plastic that hold toxic materials and chemicals.
Marlene Vargas and Alex Naranjo are making candles that are made with 100% all natural and sustainable palm wax and recyclable glass.
House of Intuition, assorted candels, $0.75-$45, houseofintuitionla.com
Sloane Stationery
Love a good journal, but want to save some trees? Sloane Stationery creates journals that are 95% handmade by classically trained bookbinders in their bindery in Oxford (UK).
These products are entirely made to order, allowing Sloane Stationery to offer a wide range of bespoke options, traditional craftsmanship and sustainability.
Sloane Stationery products are entirely vegan, and the FSC-certified paper inside the books is laid in a family-owned mill in Florence, Italy.
Sloane Stationery, journals, $11-$149, sloanestationery.com