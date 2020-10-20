Supreme Court Will Review 2 of the Trump Administration's Immigration Policies

The court will review the use of Pentagon money to build the southern border wall and a policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to review two of the Trump administration's most controversial immigration policies: the use of Pentagon money to build the southern border wall, and a program that forced thousands of asylum applicants to stay in Mexico while they waited for their appeals to be heard.

In June, a federal appeals court ruled that the government improperly diverted $2.5 billion that was meant for a Pentagon counter-drug program to build more than 100 miles of the border wall, noting that only Congress could approve such a transfer. Last year, Trump ordered the use of the Pentagon money after a fight over his budget, which led to a partial government shutdown. The shutdown ended after Democrats approved money for border wall construction, but not the amount the president wanted.

In a lawsuit, the Sierra Club and some border communities opposed to the wall said that the president cannot spend more than Congress has authorized, adding that the emergency declaration law invoked by the president allows the use of Pentagon construction funds only to support the military. "There is no emergency requiring the use of the armed forces along the U.S.-Mexico border, and construction of a border wall is not necessary to support such use of the armed forces," the suit said.

The Department of Justice countered by saying federal law gives the president wide latitude in deciding when to declare a national emergency. "The statutory scheme leaves to the president the determination of whether a national emergency requires the use of the armed forces," the department said, adding that federal law allows the use of the money for unforeseen military requirements. The government also said that the groups that filed the lawsuit had no legal standing to challenge the president's plan for the wall.

As for the other case, the Trump administration began sending people seeking asylum from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala back across the border to Mexico instead of allowing them to wait in the U.S. for their cases to be heard. The program, called the Migrant Protection Protocols, continued from January 2019 until the coronavirus pandemic forced its suspension earlier this year.

An immigrant rights group argued that the administration was putting the lives of thousands of people at risk by sending them to dangerous conditions in Mexico. Their lawsuit said the program violated a treaty requiring the U.S. to guarantee that it would not "expel or return" non-citizens to any place where they faced the likelihood of persecution. Lower federal courts agreed and ordered the government to stop enforcing the protocols, but in March, the Supreme Court allowed the government to resume MPP.