Trump Says DREAMers Are "Tough, Hardened Criminals" as DACA Case Reaches Supreme Court

As the Supreme Court prepared to hear the case of the DACA program this week, President Donald Trump criticized DREAMers on Twitter. “Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels,'” he tweeted. “Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will review the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, introduced in 2012 to protect people who were brought to the United States as children from deportation. DACA temporarily spared DREAMers from being deported without giving this group a pathway to citizenship. Now the Supreme Court will review the Trump administration’s decision to end the program in September 2017.

Participants in the DACA program — about 800,000 people ranging from ages 25 to 37, The New York Times reports — also receive work permits and may get health insurance from employers, can go to college, and in some states, obtain a driver’s license.

The Supreme Court will now issue a final ruling on the DACA program. Since the Trump administration decided to end it in 2017, no new applicants have been accepted. However, since then lower courts have ruled that people who were already DACA recipients would be able to renew their status until the Supreme Court gave a final verdict on it. Immigration advocates keep fighting for a path to citizenship for DREAMers, arguing that they were raised on American soil and deserve a way to make the U.S. their official home.