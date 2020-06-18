U.S. Supreme Court Rules That Trump Can't End DACA

On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump cannot follow through with his plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects about 700,000 young people from deportation. DACA was announced by former President Barack Obama in 2012, and allows young people brought to the U.S. as children to apply for temporary and renewable status that lets them work (though it does not provide a path to citizenship). Trump has long tried to end the program, which he claims is illegal.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Stephen Breyer. The court's ruling said the government failed to justify why ending the program is necessary, but allowed the Trump administration to try again in the future with a more detailed plan. Given DACA's popularity, though, it would be risky to try again so close to the election. Polls show that a majority of voters support DACA; even Republican senators have attempted to save it. DACA has also gained renewed attention during the coronavirus pandemic, as more than 29,000 DREAMers are health care workers on the front lines.