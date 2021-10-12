The New Superman is Bisexual

Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is replacing the traditional, heterosexual Man of Steel.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the new Superman —and he's bisexual.

According to DC Comics, the new iteration of the Man of Steel —Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane— will have a same-sex relationship in the new comic, Son of Kal-El #5, to be released in November..

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity," series writer Tom Taylor told the The New York Times.

Additionally, the character has been adapted to contemporary times by focusing on current issues: he advocates against the deportation of refugees, puts out wildfires caused by climate change and stops a high school shooting.

DC Jonathan Kent Credit: DC Comics

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea," Taylor said in a statement. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Jay Nakamura, a reporter also said to have special powers, is Superman's new love interest in the comics. He takes care of the Man of Steel after he "mentally and physically" burns out from trying to save the world.

Jonathan Kent Bisexual Credit: DC Comics

The world of comics is slowly becoming more inclusive of LGBTQ+ communities. In March, Marvel announced its first gay Captain America; in August, DC announced Robin would have a boyfriend.