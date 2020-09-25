Supermajority Announces Supercharge: Women All In Event Featuring Kamala Harris and More

To encourage women to vote in the fast-approaching election, women's equality organization Supermajority will kick off their Supercharge: Women All In campaign on Saturday, September 26 with a virtual event featuring vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders, and many more. The streaming event, dedicated to the memory of Breonna Taylor and late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will include the aforementioned politicians as speakers, plus Gloria Steinem, Eva Longoria, Dolores Huerta, Jane Fonda, Retta, and others.

"We want people to feel excited and powerful about the work we need to do together before the election," Jess Morales Rocketto, co-founder of Supermajority and political director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, tells People CHICA. "It is going to be an amazing day filled with awesome performances and guests, and the tools you need to get involved."

In addition to the many speakers and performances, the event will include a virtual "yelling space" for participants to scream out their emotions and will offer occasional dance breaks. Celebrity guests will also talk about their plans to vote and encourage viewers to make their own plans ahead of the election on November 3. "Women are totally on fire over these last few years and in this election," says Rocketto. "You wouldn't know it with the way people talk about our electorate, but women have been the majority of voters since the '60s! We're finally starting to see our elected leaders more representative of the people actually voting for them, especially in Congress, which elected a historic 127 women in 2018. Women have been the majority of voters in every national election since 1964."

Rocketto also emphasizes the importance of Latinx voters, who this year will make up the largest nonwhite voting block in the country. "For the first time in our country's history, Latinx have the opportunity to be the second largest voting block in the election," she explains. "And, in particular, Latinas are the ones who will make the difference in this election. But we have to get to the voting booth, and we have to make sure that we bring our friends and family who are eligible to vote. We will make the difference in this election, and we have everything we need to vote for our values. You don't need a Ph.D. to cast your ballot — your experiences, your family, and your values are all you need to take with you into the ballot box."