4 Cocktail Recipes to Help Get Your Super Bowl LVII Party Going
Ramp up the vibes at your next party with these four cocktails that will help get things bumping.
Whether you're planning a Super Bowl party or looking to entertain a few friends, having the perfect cocktail can make all the difference.
The below for cocktail recipes, ranging from savory to refreshing, want to help you become the hostess with the mostess at your next event.
| Credit: Muddling Memories
The Spicy Amigo
Featuring Dos Hombres and PopCorners®
Ingredients:
Single serving
- 2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal
- PopCorners® Spicy Queso
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice and lime wedges
- 3/4 oz hot honey
- 1/2 oz Aperol
- Spicy salt
- Ginger beer
Making for a crowd (makes ~8)
- 2 cups Dos Hombres Mezcal
- PopCorners® Spicy Queso
- 6 oz fresh lime juice and lime wedges
- 6 oz hot honey
- 4 oz Aperol
- Spicy salt
- Ginger beer
Directions:
- Place a handful of PopCorners® Spicy Queso into a zip-top bag and crush into a fine dust using a rolling pin.
- Combine PopCorners® dust and a pinch of spiced salt onto a plate to taste. Run a lime wedge along the rim of a highball glass and dip into the PopCorners® dust and salt combo to rim the glass.
- Add Dos Hombres Mezcal, lime juice, hot honey, and Aperol into the glass over fresh ice. Stir, top with ginger beer, and stir again.
- Garnish with a lime wheel and PopCorners® Spicy Queso as a "snack back!"
To batch for a crowd, follow the same directions combining the ingredients into a punchbowl over ice.
| Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz
Betty Buzz ABC Drink
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Bourbon (optional)
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer
- 1 oz Apple Juice
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Apple Slices
- Cinnamon Stick & Star Anise
Directions:
- Fill your glass with ice and add Bourbon if desired.
- Pour apple juice and Betty Buzz Ginger Beer into a glass and stir gently.
- Add 2 generous handfuls of pomegranate seeds into the glass.
- Garnish with apple slices, cinnamon stick, and star anise.
| Credit: Courtesy of Volcan Blanco Tequila
Volcan Apple Mule
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 3 tbsp applesauce
- 5 oz Ginger Beer
Directions:
- Stir Volcan Tequila, lime juice, and the applesauce briefly in a highball glass/copper mug on ice cubes, then top with Ginger Beer.
- Garnish with an apple fan.
- Finally, refine the mule with nutmeg and tonka bean abrasion.
| Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz
Betty Buzz Cucumber Smash
Ingredients:
- 2 Parts Aviation Gin
- 1 Part Simple Syrup
- 1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice Cucumber Slices & Basil
- 3 Parts (1/2 bottle) Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
Directions:
- In the bottom of a mixing glass, muddle cucumber slices, lemon juice, and simple syrup.
- Add gin, along with ice, and shake.
- Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass, then top with Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda.
- Garnish with cucumber and basil.
| Credit: Courtesy of Belvedere
Belvedere Polska Mary
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
- 4 oz Tomato Juice
- 1/4 part Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/4 part Lemon Juice
- 2 Dashes of Hot Sauce
- 1 Tsp Horseradish
- 1 pinch of Ground Black Pepper
- 1 pinch of Salt
- 1 Stick Celery
- 1 Lemon Wedge
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill it with ice. Stir to combine.
- Garnish with a lemon wedge.