Ramp up the vibes at your next party with these four cocktails that will help get things bumping.

4 Cocktail Recipes to Help Get Your Super Bowl LVII Party Going

Whether you're planning a Super Bowl party or looking to entertain a few friends, having the perfect cocktail can make all the difference.

The below for cocktail recipes, ranging from savory to refreshing, want to help you become the hostess with the mostess at your next event.

The Spicy Amigo cocktail by Dos Hombres and PopCorners The Spicy Amigo cocktail by Dos Hombres and PopCorners. | Credit: Muddling Memories

The Spicy Amigo

Featuring Dos Hombres and PopCorners®

Ingredients:

Single serving

2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

PopCorners ® Spicy Queso

Spicy Queso 3/4 oz fresh lime juice and lime wedges

3/4 oz hot honey

1/2 oz Aperol

Spicy salt

Ginger beer

Making for a crowd (makes ~8)

2 cups Dos Hombres Mezcal

PopCorners ® Spicy Queso

Spicy Queso 6 oz fresh lime juice and lime wedges

6 oz hot honey

4 oz Aperol

Spicy salt

Ginger beer

Directions:

Place a handful of PopCorners® Spicy Queso into a zip-top bag and crush into a fine dust using a rolling pin. Combine PopCorners® dust and a pinch of spiced salt onto a plate to taste. Run a lime wedge along the rim of a highball glass and dip into the PopCorners® dust and salt combo to rim the glass. Add Dos Hombres Mezcal, lime juice, hot honey, and Aperol into the glass over fresh ice. Stir, top with ginger beer, and stir again. Garnish with a lime wheel and PopCorners® Spicy Queso as a "snack back!"

To batch for a crowd, follow the same directions combining the ingredients into a punchbowl over ice.

Blake Lively's Betty Buzz ABC Drink The ABC Drink from Blake Lively's Betty Buzz. | Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz

Betty Buzz ABC Drink

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bourbon (optional)

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer

1 oz Apple Juice

Pomegranate Seeds

Apple Slices

Cinnamon Stick & Star Anise

Directions:

Fill your glass with ice and add Bourbon if desired. Pour apple juice and Betty Buzz Ginger Beer into a glass and stir gently. Add 2 generous handfuls of pomegranate seeds into the glass. Garnish with apple slices, cinnamon stick, and star anise.

Volcan Blanco Tequila's Apple Mule Volcan Blanco Tequila's Apple Mule cocktail. | Credit: Courtesy of Volcan Blanco Tequila

Volcan Apple Mule

Ingredients:

1 ¾ oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

3 tbsp applesauce

5 oz Ginger Beer

Directions:

Stir Volcan Tequila, lime juice, and the applesauce briefly in a highball glass/copper mug on ice cubes, then top with Ginger Beer. Garnish with an apple fan. Finally, refine the mule with nutmeg and tonka bean abrasion.

Cucumber Smash cocktail from Blake Lively's Betty Buzz. Cucumber Smash cocktail from Blake Lively's Betty Buzz. | Credit: Courtesy of Betty Buzz

Betty Buzz Cucumber Smash

Ingredients:

2 Parts Aviation Gin

1 Part Simple Syrup

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice Cucumber Slices & Basil

3 Parts (1/2 bottle) Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

Directions:

In the bottom of a mixing glass, muddle cucumber slices, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Add gin, along with ice, and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass, then top with Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda. Garnish with cucumber and basil.

Belvedere's Polska Mary Belvedere's Polska Mary cocktail. | Credit: Courtesy of Belvedere

Belvedere Polska Mary

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

4 oz Tomato Juice

1/4 part Worcestershire Sauce

1/4 part Lemon Juice

2 Dashes of Hot Sauce

1 Tsp Horseradish

1 pinch of Ground Black Pepper

1 pinch of Salt

1 Stick Celery

1 Lemon Wedge

Directions: