In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the SVP and General Manager of the PepsiCo Hispanic Business Unit shares why he loves what he gets to do every day.

Antonio Escalona on Why Giving Back to His Community is An Important Part of His Career

For many Latinos, giving back to their community becomes a key component of who they are, something that is evident with artists like Wilmer Valderrama, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, and Becky G.

This has also been a cornerstone for how Antonio Escalona, PepsiCo's SVP and General Manager for the Hispanic Business Unit, has chosen to go about doing things within his career—something that has led him to work alongside Valderrama on the PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos initiative which is giving $10,000 to five local Phoenix-based restaurants so that they may prepare for Super Bowl LVII.

When asked if working on this initiative meant a lot for him, Escalona tells People Chica, "You're totally right—it means a lot and it has a special place in my heart for a number of reasons. First of all, you know, as a Hispanic immigrant in this country I've seen how hard Hispanics work when they open [and start] a new business. That's one of the main things that move[s] me in terms of this program."

Wilmer Valderrama and PepsiCo's Antonio Escalona give $10,000 to local Phoenix restaurant Rosita's Place. Wilmer Valderrama and PepsiCo's Antonio Escalona give $10,000 to local Phoenix restaurant Rosita's Place. | Credit: Courtesy of PepsiCo

"Secondly, I haven't mentioned it as much, but I have two brothers who owned restaurants. And so I've seen how hard that job is in terms of the number of hours, the dedication, [and] the personal investment you have to make not only in time but money and resources—and how hard also is to raise capital for these types of ventures," he continues.

Escalona details that it was important for him to be able to provide resources to small businesses such as "bodegas, carnicerias, restaurants, [and] tiendas" so that they may "grow and expand and develop."

"I definitely felt there was something that I could connect a lot to my purpose and to my mission. So I think I'm very proud to work in a company that is putting, you know, the time, the effort, the resources, [and] attention to this area that is very relevant to the economy. I mean, it's one of the fastest-growing parts of the economy in general [...] but in particular Hispanic-owned small businesses," he asserts.

Wilmer Valderrama and PepsiCo's Antonio Escalona give $10,000 to local Phoenix restaurant Phoenix Coqui Wilmer Valderrama and PepsiCo's Antonio Escalona give $10,000 to local Phoenix restaurant Phoenix Coqui. | Credit: Courtesy of PepsiCo

But this isn't the first time PepsiCo holds out a helping hand during the Super Bowl.

"Well, having been involved and associated with the Super Bowl for many years, we know how much business it can generate [for] both to the local economy and to the national economy—to the economy in general," he begins, "but particularly the local economy, we've seen firsthand [how] the traffic that it brings in terms of the people who come to experience the game, but even the local community, how excited they get."

"So we realized that for the small businesses in the area to be prepared, they need extra resources," he notes.

So, what was it like partnering with Valderrama?

Escalona explains that PepsiCo was "very proud of partnering with Wilmer for this campaign" due to the great level of "connection [and] empathy" he shared with all the Juntos Crecemos recipients.