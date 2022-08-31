New data suggests internet-beloved brands may not be providing adequate protection from the sun’s rays, but there are a lot of details to unpack.

How to Tell if Your Sunscreen is Performing as Promised

No matter how well versed in skin care we are, many of us rely on the number printed on our sunscreen to let us know how much protection we're receiving—but what if the testing that goes into determining the broad spectrum is not up to par?

For years, the brand Black Girl Sunscreen has been considered one of the best options on the market for all-over protection, but a recent Consumer Reports review gave their products poor rankings, citing a lack of proper UVA protection.

In the United States, the FDA tests sunscreen for two things: Sun Protection Factor (SPF) and Broad Spectrum protection.

SPF numerically represents the amount of protection you get from UVB rays, aka the ones that make you burn, but Broad Spectrum also includes UVA.

For a long time, sunscreen focused exclusively on UVB, but research has shown UVA, while less strong, directly leads to premature aging and cancer-causing DNA damage.

So how do we know how much Broad Spectrum protection we're getting? Spoiler alert: it's complicated.

Fortunately, one of our favorite skin care experts, Charlotte Palermino, helped break down the controversy on Instagram.

"While the US does test for Broad Spectrum, it's murky as to how much protection you're getting from damaging UVA rays," she explains. "The FDA […] recognize that in the US there is huge variability in SPF testing."

"It may feel like chaos that there are always trade-offs with sunscreen, different labs will report different SPFs […] If there's any guarantee with sunscreens it's that using it is better than not. And if you are reapplying, are consistent, and use a generous amount? That's even better," she concludes.

Ultimately, some sun protection is better than no sun protection, and if you already consistently use one of these products and like how it feels on your skin, there's no need to run out and get a new one.