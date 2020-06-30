Sunny Hostin Announces Memoir Titled 'I Am These Truths'

Sunny Hostin, Emmy-winning journalist and co-host of ABC’s The View, is adding memoirist to her resume. "I’m beyond thrilled to share my memoir, #IAmTheseTruths, will be published in English AND Spanish on September 22," she announced on Tuesday via social media.

I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds is about Hostin's early life as an Afro-Latina from the South Bronx who became an assistant U.S. attorney and award-winning journalist. The book will also cover her experiences with racism and sexism and the struggles that motivated her to become a lawyer.

"In her signature no-holds-barred, straight-up style, Sunny opens up and shares her intimate struggles with fertility and personal turmoil, and reflects on the high-stakes cases and stories she worked on as a prosecutor and during her time at CNN, Fox News, ABC, and The View," her publisher, HarperCollins, said in a statement. "Timely, poignant, and moving, I Am These Truths is the story of a woman living between two worlds, and learning to bridge them together to fight for what’s right."